Atlanta, GA

Restaurants Coming Soon OTP

scoopotp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed it, Food Terminal is coming to both Kennesaw and Alpharetta. According to Tomorrow’s News Today. Food Terminal is planned for Barrett Pavilion in Kennesaw. The new restaurant will open in place of the former Joe’s Crab Shack which shuttered in the 7,930 square foot freestanding building at 2501 Cobb Place Boulevard in 2019. The new Kennesaw outpost will ultimately be the fourth for the growing Malaysian restaurant chain which opened their first restaurant along Buford Highway in Chamblee in 2017.

