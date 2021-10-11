InSinkErator owner Emerson Electric plans $6B software transaction that impacts Rockwell

West Bend Mutual Insurance Company is proud to serve the needs of our valued agents and policyholders with a wide variety of home, auto, and business insurance products. An extensive portfolio of products offers a variety of opportunities to our agents and a variety of choices for our policyholders. We’re committed to continuing to provide them with the products they need and the services they deserve. Our core values are excellence, integrity, and responsibility. Those values and exceptional service are the basis of our corporate brand, the Silver Lining®. The Silver Lining is a reminder of who we are and why we’re here. It’s a promise to our agents and policyholders, to our community, and to generations of people whose trust we’ve earned. It stands for empathy, excellent service, value, and respect. Our associates develop and nurture strong relationships by going the extra mile for customers, providing them with fast and fair claim service and thorough underwriting and loss prevention services. Inspecting storm damage on a weekend, calmly walking a nervous claimant through the claims process, or making sure an urgent overnight delivery gets out on time. All of it done while responding to their needs quickly, empathetically, and ethically. That’s because we hire talented individuals who are conscientious, dedicated, customer focused, and able to build lasting relationships. We create and maintain an environment where they feel a sense of belonging and appreciation. Their diversity of thought, experience, and knowledge are valued. Recognized as a top workplace, we’re committed to fostering a welcoming culture, and offering opportunities for meaningful work and professional growth. More than a workplace, we celebrate our success and take pride in serving our communities. Our associates enjoy the same amenities and conveniences often found in larger companies, but with the culture and atmosphere of a smaller company. Flexible work schedules allow them to combine the invaluable camaraderie and social experience of the in-office setting with the convenience of a work-from-home option. Our Terrace Café offers many breakfast and lunch options with a dining room view of our beautiful prairie. The Fitness Center’s equipment and classes, as well as a variety of health-focused programs, provide our associates with many options for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Speaking of healthy lifestyles, associates can visit our on-site clinic without ever leaving the building. A first-rate art collection, the comfort of personal environment modules, and walking/running trails through a picturesque prairie are just a few of the reasons job seekers choose West Bend. Working and learning together, helping each other and those in our communities, and celebrating our individual and collective successes unite our associates each day. Culture isn’t something you see; it’s something you feel, and we’re proud of how our associates embrace and nurture West Bend’s culture. West Bend associates continually rise to the challenge. Whether it’s pounding nails at a Habitat home, selling baked goods for Relay for Life, or collecting money and gifts for local families in need during the holidays, help is always given with a smile, with pride, and with a strong desire to make things better. On a corporate level, the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company Charitable Fund, established in 1995, focuses on programs that strengthen children and families, protect the environment, enrich community life, and support the arts, primarily in Southeast Wisconsin. For the past 26 years, more than $13 million in grants have been awarded to nonprofit organizations. In addition, the Spirit of the Silver Lining Award honors our agents who support worthy causes in their communities, while the West Bend Independent Agents’ Fund provides funding for these organizations. West Bend Mutual Insurance is a company that grows with purpose, where decisions are always predicated on doing what’s best for our customers and associates. It’s a company with a simple desire to help our customers through problems and adversity; to make sure positives come from negative situations; to step up when they need us. To do the right thing. Because that’s the Silver Lining.

