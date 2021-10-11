CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
InSinkErator owner Emerson Electric plans $6B software transaction that impacts Rockwell

Emerson Electric Co., which owns Racine County-based InSinkerator, plans to merge its industrial software businesses into Aspen Technology in a deal that has ramifications for Milwaukee-based industrial automation and software firm Rockwell Automation Inc.

