CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Robin Robin’ Trailer Stars a Bird Who Believes He’s a Mouse in Aardman Animation Holiday Short for Netflix

By Rahul Malhotra
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has debuted the trailer for Robin Robin, a holiday short from British stop-motion specialists Aardman Animations. Directed by Dan Ojari and Mikey Please, Robin Robin is about a robin raised by a family of mice. But when Robin realizes that she isn't a mouse like she thought she was, she sets off “on the heist to end all heists” to prove who she really is.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
David Fincher
Person
Robin
Person
Adeel Akhtar
Person
Richard Linklater
/Film

M. Night Shyamalan's Next Feature, Knock At The Cabin, Will Be Released In 2023

The previously untitled M. Night Shyamalan film for Universal Pictures has been given both a title and an official release date according to an exclusive report from Deadline. "Knock at the Cabin" will be Shyamalan's 15th feature and will be released in theaters on Friday, February 3, 2023. This date is a move from its original plan of February 17, 2023, which would have put the film up against Disney's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Nothing has been revealed yet regarding the plot, but it's safe to assume this will be another thriller as part of his continued relationship with Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Antlers’ Review: Keri Russell Takes On a Horned Wendigo in Freaky Folk Horror Movie

As movie titles go, “Antlers” seems ready-made for one of two holidays — either Christmas or Halloween — and it’s kind of a shame to see it squandered on the latter. Now what is some enterprising filmmaker supposed to call his revisionist Rudolph story when the time comes? The name’s a somewhat less obvious fit for director Scott Cooper’s somber, character-centric stab at supernatural horror, although it makes sense once you realize that this slow-burn, Oregon-set monster movie is centered on the Native American “wendigo” legend, whereby an evil spirit possesses people and transforms them into deadly elk-horned creatures with...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

31 Days of Hell: Jigoku (1960) - Reviewed

Japanese film director Nobou Nakagawa, best known for his folk horror influenced Japanese thrillers made between the 1950s and 60s, had already built up a formidable oeuvre before arriving upon his gargantuan 1960s horror epic Jigoku aka Hell or The Sinners of Hell. Though arriving on the heels of such Japanese genre classics as the anthological Kwaidan and the erotic ghost story horror Onibaba, the film was unique at the time for being significantly more graphic in terms of blood and gore than any other Japanese horror film up to that point.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animation Studio#Animated Movies#Aardman Animations#British#Wallace Gromit#The Bookshop Band#Apollo
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Netflix's 'tick, tick...BOOM!' Starring Andrew Garfield

"What does it take to wake up a generation?" Maybe a musical? Netflix has debuted a full official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut called tick, tick…BOOM!, otherwise known as Tick, Tick… Boom, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Right on the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist living in New York City. "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" The film stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, along with Emmy & Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. This is premiering at the AFI Fest in November during the awards season. Word is it is worth the wait, an uplifting story of using the only time we have to create something timeless.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Paste Magazine

Watch the Star-Studded Trailer for Netflix's Aztec Adventure Maya and the Three

Mexican animator and creator Jorge Gutiérrez is perhaps best known to film fans as the creator of 2014’s underrated The Book of Life, but for several years now he’s been working on a follow-up of grandiose proportions. Now, we finally have a first look at Gutiérrez’s upcoming Netflix miniseries Maya and the Three, a sprawling adventure and swashbuckling combat story not quite like anything we’ve seen on the streamer before. As the official synopsis reads:
TV SERIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...
TV SERIES
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
MOVIES
Collider

Tom Holland Says 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Was Treated Like "the End of a Franchise"

Tom Holland has said that he and director Jon Watts had “much more fun” working on Spider-Man: No Way Home than they did on their previous collaborations because with two Spidey movies under their belt, they felt “really confident.” He told EW that his third film as the Marvel superhero is being treated like a trilogy-capper.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Aardman’s “Robin Robin” Special Trailer

Netflix has premiered the full trailer for celebrated “Wallace and Gromit” and “Shaun the Sheep” studio Aardman Animation’s stop-motion animated holiday special “Robin Robin”. When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin (Bronte Carmichael) is raised by a loving family of mice. As she grows up, her differences...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Batman & Robin Star George Clooney Blames Himself for Destroying the Franchise

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We've seen a who's who of Hollywood actors take on the role of Batman in live-action and wherever fans debate about which one is the superior caped crusader, it's almost guaranteed that George Clooney will make the bottom of the list, thanks to the bitter taste 1997's Batman & Robin left in a lot of fans' mouths.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' Season 4 Trailer Teases a Drama-Filled Season of Horrors

Shudder has dropped the trailer for Season 4 of the groundbreaking reality drag competition The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, which teases the drama-filled spookfest to come. We get a brief glimpse of the "Uglies" we'll be getting to know throughout each episode and a look at some of the guests brought on to help judge. Season 4 starts on October 19 with new episodes releasing on Shudder every Tuesday afterward.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy