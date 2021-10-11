‘Robin Robin’ Trailer Stars a Bird Who Believes He’s a Mouse in Aardman Animation Holiday Short for Netflix

"What does it take to wake up a generation?" Maybe a musical? Netflix has debuted a full official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut called tick, tick…BOOM!, otherwise known as Tick, Tick… Boom, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. Right on the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theater composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist living in New York City. "With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?" The film stars Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, along with Emmy & Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens. This is premiering at the AFI Fest in November during the awards season. Word is it is worth the wait, an uplifting story of using the only time we have to create something timeless.

