Three Whiteman Air Force Base personnel were injured in a rollover accident that occurred Monday night in Johnson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a westbound 2014 Jeep, driven by 21-year-old Cody B. Allen of WAFB, was on Missouri 23 Highway at NE 140 at 8:10 p.m. when he fell asleep and crossed the center line, striking an eastbound 2016 Ford driven by 19-year-old Brenden J. Wilson, also of WAFB. The Ford then ran off the highway and overturned. The Jeep also traveled off the roadway. It came to rest after striking a wooden stand.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO