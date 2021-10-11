CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Halsey Will ‘Never’ Get Their ‘Pre-Baby Body Back,’ And She Doesn’t Want To

By Mike Nied
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Halsey is opening up about their body and how it has changed since giving birth. The hit-maker shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after noticing people commenting about their body following a performance on Saturday Night Live. In particular, people were commending her (Halsey uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) for how good she looked in a black bodysuit during their performance of "I Am Not a Woman, I'm a God."

kffm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Halsey shares message about postpartum body after SNL praise: ‘I do not want to feed the illusion’

Halsey has spoken candidly about how their body has changed following their pregnancy after receiving praise for their appearance on Saturday Night Live.On Monday, the singer, who gave birth to their first child, a son named Ender, with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July, addressed the attention regarding their appearance with an Instagram post.In the post, Halsey shared photos of herself in the months after giving birth, with the first photo showing her with an extended stomach, while the other postpartum photos included candid pictures of her stretch marks.In the caption, the singer, who performed as the musical guest on Saturday...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Halsey shows off stretch marks, says ‘SNL’ look was wardrobe and lighting

Halsey isn’t giving in to the pressures of snapback culture. The “Without Me” singer, who gave birth to their first child in July, expressed how important it was for fans to know that while they may have looked like they were back in tip-top shape for their “Saturday Night Live” performance over the weekend, it wasn’t the result of any hardcore postpartum workout.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Halsey Shows Postpartum Body After ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance: I’m Not ‘Superhuman’

Setting the record straight. Halsey clapped back at the “illusion” that their postpartum body has bounced back nearly three months after giving birth. “I did [Saturday Night Live] two nights ago and a lot of people were quick to say how good I looked,” the singer, 27, captioned a Monday, October 11, Instagram slideshow, referencing their Saturday, October 9, performance with Kim Kardashian guest hosting. “That was a weird feeling. My body has felt like a stranger’s for a long time. I uphold myself to honesty to the point of over sharing sometimes but this feels important. The first picture on this slide is days after my baby was already born. A lot of people don’t know that you still look pregnant for a while after. It is still changing, and I am letting it.”
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Drew Barrymore reveals how she will tell her daughters about her 'wild' past

Drew Barrymore said she isn't going to hide anything about herself from her daughters, including stories from her "wild" past. Speaking on her eponymous daytime talk show, the "Charlie's Angels" star said, "I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness -- and I tell my daughters all the time, 'The truth is, you're going to find out that I wasn't always like that and you're gonna be uber-confused."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Motherhood#American
Motherly

Halsey doesn't want to 'feed the illusion' of postpartum bounce-back culture

In a candid Instagram post, the singer refuses to participate in the toxic postpartum body pressure. It's not uncommon for celebrities to look exactly like they did pre-pregnancy within, like, minutes of giving birth. Or, at least, many of them appear to in their carefully curated and posed photos post-baby. This is called "bounce-back culture" and the only purpose it serves is to instill a sense of pressure on women and birthing people to look like your body did not create, house, sustain, and birth a human—even though it totally did.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

‘I’m Really Crying Y’all’: Yung Baby Tate Said Rihanna DM’d Her After Body Shaming Backlash

Viral hitmaker Yung Baby Tate was bombarded with hateful comments about her body after a few pictures surfaced from her performance at Afro Punk in Atlanta last month. The star hit the stage in a matching leopard suit ensemble that exposed all of her curvaceous assets, but social media watchdogs weren’t too happy with the “I Am” singer for showing off her body. One person even advised Yung Baby Tate to “lose 10 pounds” and called her out for being “out of shape,” according to REVOLT.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Jonah Hill Doesn’t Want You Talking About His Body: ‘It’s Not Helpful’

Jonah Hill wants people to know that he’d prefer that his body not be a topic for public discussion, taking to Instagram yesterday (October 13) to make that clear. The 21 Jump Street star wrote to his 3.1 million followers, “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body. Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

NeNe Leakes Debuts A New Look After Losing Husband

Just yesterday, Real Housewives of Atlanta alumn NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to debut a new look that’s already got her followers talking. The 53-year-old revealed that she’s gone back to her signature blonde hair, but that’s not the only thing people noticed. The smiling selfie is also topped with...
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Jeannie Mai’s Ex Husband Responds To Her Pregnancy

Jeannie Mai‘s ex husband Freddy Harteis has spoken out about her announcement that she and her husband Jeezy are expecting their first child together. Jeannie previously said that she never wanted children — although Freddy did. When someone wrote via Instagram that Freddy was probably “prob biting bricks and screaming...
RELATIONSHIPS
107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy