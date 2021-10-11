‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 2 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Cast

What big day will What We Do in the Shadows celebrate? What “factors” led to Mom‘s end? What Christmas gift awaits Magnum P.I. fans? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows.(Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.) Any Nandor-related What We Do in the Shadows scoop? — Katie H. Bat! is one well-timed question, Katie, because this Thursday’s episode commemorates Nandor’s Accession Day (the day he rose to power in his country). Typically, the roommates (led by an overexcited Colin Robinson) throw him a big celebration, but this year is a bit different because of something Nandor is struggling...

