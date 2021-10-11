CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 celebrities who've tried 'magic' mushrooms, from Harry Styles to Kristen Bell

By Andrea Michelson
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Post Malone, Harry Styles, and Kristen Bell have all gone public with their psilocybin trips.

Jason LaVeris, Kevin Mazur, Vivien Killilia/Getty Images

  • Many celebrities have opened up about trying mushrooms since psychedelics have become more mainstream.
  • "Magic" mushrooms can be ingested in bigger quantities for a full trip, or in microdoses.
  • People say the drug makes them feel happy, open-minded, and spiritually awakened - or in some cases anxious.
Celebrities have shared their "tripping" tales, and they range from eye-opening to terrifying.
If taking magic mushrooms, it's important to consider the risks of a bad trip since there is no way to speed up the experience.

Floris Leeuwenberg/Getty Images

Psilocybin, the active ingredient in "magic" mushrooms , has increasingly been talked about since Oregon made it legal for medical use and several cities moved to decriminalize the psychedelic.

The psychedelic drug can help with anxiety, depression, and burnout, according to early research and anecdotal accounts .

People also use the drug to open their minds and enhance creativity, and celebrities are no exception. Many Hollywood actors and artists have spoken about their experiences using mushrooms, with some sharing old memories in recent years.

Here are 10 celebrities who have tried magic mushrooms, from known psychedelic-lovers to surprising stars.

Seth Rogen once got so high on magic mushrooms he ended up in Paris.
Seth Rogen attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The comedian is no stranger to mind-altering drugs. Now a regular tripper and weed entrepreneur , he had his first psychedelic experiences when he was a teenager.

In a 2015 interview with Jimmy Kimmel , Rogen recalled an early mushroom trip that began in Amsterdam and unexpectedly ended in Paris.

"When I was 18, I went to Amsterdam with a friend — a good start for a drug story I guess," he joked. The pair took "a bunch of mushrooms" and packed a picnic lunch to enjoy in a park, but soon fled because Rogen had an upset stomach and his friend was paranoid.

Leaving the park wasn't enough, apparently. Rogen said he and his friend wandered to the train station while still "fully tripping" and randomly bought tickets to Paris.

"We arrived in Paris in the middle of the night as we were kind of sobering up," Rogen told Kimmel. "I remember thinking, 'I took so many drugs I ended up in another country.'"

Since his first time taking a massive dose of psilocybin at age 16, Rogen has experienced "ego death" on mushrooms "like, 25 times," he told New York Times Magazine .

Kristen Bell tried psilocybin after reading about its potential to treat depression.
Kristen Bell attends the Photocall For STX's "Queenpins" in Los Angeles on August 25, 2021.

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"The Good Place" star shared that she took hallucinogenic mushrooms for her birthday last year, with husband Dax Shepard playing the role of trip-sitter.

"I am very lucky to be married to an ex-drug addict ," she joked in an interview for the " Hypochondriactor " podcast. "Not only did he know where to get the mushrooms … he got that really nice, quality, organic, set and setting, beautiful mushroom."

Bell said she became curious about psilocybin, the active ingredient in magic mushrooms, after reading Michael Pollan's book " How to Change Your Mind. " The book follows Pollan's own journey with psychedelic drugs and also touches on their potential to treat anxiety and depression , both of which Bell has managed with medication for years .

"There are aspects to those two particular drugs [psilocybin and LSD] that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else," Bell said on the podcast.

Harry Styles bit off the tip of his tongue while tripping.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The singer told Rolling Stone he "did a lot of mushrooms" while recording his second album at Malibu's Shangri-La studios.

"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's 'Ram' in the sunshine," Styles told the magazine. "We'd just turn the speakers into the yard."

The drugs got his creative juices flowing, but one experience didn't go so well. After eating some psilocybin-infused chocolate from the studio fridge, he accidentally bit off the tip of his tongue.

"I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth," he recalled while giving a tour of the studio. "So many fond memories, this place."

Chelsea Handler said she microdoses psilocybin nearly every day.
Comedian Chelsea Handler

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The comedian shared her opinions on legalizing mushrooms in Jimmy Fallon's "Wheel of Opinions" segment.

Handler laughed when asked about mushrooms, and said her daily microdose was about to kick in.

"I take mushrooms almost every day," she told Fallon . "I mean, microdosing is a game-changer!"

People say taking small doses of the psychedelics for several days in a row can increase creativity and alleviate anxiety and depression . However, anecdotes about the benefits of microdosing have not been backed up with solid research.

"Psilocybin is good for everybody," Handler continued. "It puts you in a good mood, keeps you upbeat, and makes you appreciate nature. So ya, legalizing mushrooms? For sure."

Joe Rogan got high with Post Malone and recorded a 3.5-hour podcast.
Joe Rogan and Post Malone.

Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Photo, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The pair recorded a memorable interview for the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast after taking an unknown amount of mushrooms.

The podcast started out with giggles but got into some deep topics including face mask mandates, how drugs can influence creativity, and the possibility of an alien takeover.

"If you do the right amount of mushrooms, get in a float tank, you can meet aliens," Rogan said early in the episode.

"Mushrooms are a different animal, man, they just bring you to this weird place that's like right next door. It's like a hall pass to this other place, like you get a VIP bracelet, you get to go into another room," he added later on.

Miley Cyrus had an anxiety attack after too much weed and shrooms.
Miley Cyrus in "Midnight Sky."

Miley Cyrus/YouTube

The former Disney star has been candid about her history of drug use. Cyrus decided to be sober after partying through her teens and early 20's, although she said she relapsed during the pandemic .

Psychedelic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and DMT are among some of the substances she's tried. She told Rolling Stone that ayahuasca was her favorite, and that she would possibly take mushrooms again in the future.

She's had some not-so-great mushroom trips in the past, though — when she went on the Joe Rogan Experience in 2020, she told a story about how she almost missed a flight due to magic mushrooms and weed when she was 17.

"I couldn't get on this plane, I was having a full anxiety attack with smoking a lot of weed [and] I was taking a lot of 'shrooms," Cyrus told Rogan.

Cyrus came across a book — "Change Your Brain, Change Your Life" by Dr. Daniel Amen — that helped her work through her anxiety and board her flight. She also hired Amen as a therapist and is still seeing him today.

Mike Tyson said psychedelics saved his life when he was on the brink of suicide.
Mike Tyson.

Omar Vega/Invision/AP

The boxing legend has a reputation for being a tough guy, but for a while, Tyson was hardest on himself.

The former heavyweight champion told Reuters he hid his mental health struggles at the peak of his career. Trying psilocybin mushrooms changed his whole life for the better, he said.

"To think where I was — almost suicidal — to this now. Isn't life a trip, man?" Tyson, also a cannabis entrepreneur, told the outlet. "It's amazing medicine, and people don't look at it from that perspective."

Since trying mushrooms, Tyson has also opened his mind to other psychedelic substances, including DMT and poisonous frog venom .

Nick Kroll's friends covered him in sea kelp when he was high on mushrooms - and he enjoyed it.
Getty Images

In the Netflix documentary " Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics ," comedian and actor Kroll shared a story about the time he brought a bunch of mushrooms to his friend's bachelor party by the beach. As the provider of the goods, Kroll said he took extra to check out the quality.

The men hung out in the ocean for a while, and Kroll came back to shore as he was hitting his peak high.

"I see my buddies, and they are starting to gather a bunch of sea kelp. I see this and I'm like, 'I understand what's going to happen now,'" Kroll said. "They're emerging with 40 to 50 pounds [of sea kelp] and I just see them lift it, and just put all of this sea kelp on my body."

Kroll said he loved the kelp so much, he kept it there for 45 minute and dubbed himself the Kelp Monster.

"I couldn't even fathom wanting to remove this fucking detritus from the sea. The next day I woke up covered in red welts," he said.

Frances McDormand experimented with psychedelics during her rebellious phase.
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The "Fargo" and "Nomadland" actress told The Daily Beast she enjoyed mushrooms and LSD in her youth.

After being raised in a religious home, McDormand left home at 17 and rebelled "in the comfort of a four-year liberal arts education," she said.

"I had a list — virginity? Check it off, and get rid of it as quickly as possible. Every drug that didn't involve a needle, I wanted to try it," McDormand told the Beast.

Nowadays, the actress sticks to weed. She was an early cannabis advocate, appearing on the cover of High Times holding a joint in 2003.

Susan Sarandon said she's "not new to the idea of mushrooms."
Theo Wargo/ Getty Images

The award-winning actress told the Daily Beast that she's attended Burning Man, where attendees often do psychedelics.

Even before that experience in 2016, Sarandon was "not new to the idea of mushrooms," she told the outlet. She said she prefers plant-based substances like psilocybin, ayahuasca, and cannabis compared to chemical stuff,  although she did try some "nice and pure" LSD from her friend and psychedelic advocate Timothy Leary back in the day.

When experimenting with mushrooms and ayahuasca, Sarandon said she likes to be outside. "I'm not a city-tripper," she said.

"I like doing it in the Grand Canyon, or in the woods," Sarandon told the Beast. "It does remind you of your space in the universe — your place in the universe — and reframe things for you. I think you can have some very profound experiences."

Read the original article on Insider

