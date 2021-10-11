‘Avengers 5’ Plans Teased By ‘Eternals’ Producer

Eternals producer Nate Moore revealed that Kumail Nanjiani got “too” big for the MCU film. While Eternals is set to be one of the most expansive and unique films the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced, one of the reasons why fans are so excited to watch it is because of star Kumail Nanjiani’s insane body transformation. Nanjiani quickly got into tip-top superhero shape when he was announced to star as Kingo in Chloe Zhao’s MCU epic. The Silicon Valley actor’s transformation was so shocking that it broke the internet for a while, and he even got offered a gig as a stripper.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO