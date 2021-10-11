‘Avengers 5’ Plans Teased By ‘Eternals’ Producer
Producer Nate Moore spoke during an interview about the future of another Avengers film back in 2020 on the set of Eternals. Fresh off the hype of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel executives, cast members, and production crew members attended San Diego Comic-Con to announce and disclose information about the Phase 4 slate of Marvel films and series that would be premiering in the next couple of years. Fans quickly noticed that there were no Avengers title to be found anywhere in the lineup.insidethemagic.net
