CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Avengers 5’ Plans Teased By ‘Eternals’ Producer

By Zander Wright
Inside the Magic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer Nate Moore spoke during an interview about the future of another Avengers film back in 2020 on the set of Eternals. Fresh off the hype of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel executives, cast members, and production crew members attended San Diego Comic-Con to announce and disclose information about the Phase 4 slate of Marvel films and series that would be premiering in the next couple of years. Fans quickly noticed that there were no Avengers title to be found anywhere in the lineup.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans Another Trilogy

The Star Wars franchise loves a trilogy. From the moment George Lucas kicked off the iconic original trilogy with Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) to the conclusion of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), trilogies have been the lifeblood of the Skywalker Saga.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Chinese Censorship of Marvel Director Blocking Release of New Marvel Movie

The Walt Disney Company is a powerhouse entertainment organization with Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Pixar under its belt. Though Disney is known worldwide, recent movies, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Mulan, are facing political controversies in China — and Marvel’s Eternals is next. Marvel films like...
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Eternals’ Producer Says Kumail Nanjiani Got ‘Too Big’ For MCU Film

Eternals producer Nate Moore revealed that Kumail Nanjiani got “too” big for the MCU film. While Eternals is set to be one of the most expansive and unique films the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced, one of the reasons why fans are so excited to watch it is because of star Kumail Nanjiani’s insane body transformation. Nanjiani quickly got into tip-top superhero shape when he was announced to star as Kingo in Chloe Zhao’s MCU epic. The Silicon Valley actor’s transformation was so shocking that it broke the internet for a while, and he even got offered a gig as a stripper.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Kevin Feige
Inverse

Eternals Easter egg totally changes a pivotal Avengers: Age of Ultron scene

With What If…? Season 1 nearing its end, it’s time for Marvel fans to start preparing themselves for the arrival of Eternals. The long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe film is set to be Marvel Studios’ next 2021 title. It will introduce audiences to its titular heroes — a group of immortal beings who first arrived on Earth thousands of years ago.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Producer Teases New “Cosmic-Powered Captain America”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has recently added to their roster of superheroes with the team in Eternals (2021). The Eternals are semi-immortal, celestial-made beings that spawned during the Stone Age on Earth in order to protect mankind from its biggest enemy, the Deviants. Thena, played by Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, The...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avengers: Endgame's Russo Brothers Make MCU Return in Eternals Commercial

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think we can all agree that Joe and Anthony Russo played a vital role in the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and no offense to the other Marvel filmmakers, but there's a reason why the Russo Brothers were tasked to helm films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, arguably two of the most important movies in the Infinity Saga.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Eternals” TV Spot Teases Its Ensemble

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for its upcoming “Eternals” film which offers a better look at the powers of several members and a glimpse of at least one couple’s home life. The epic story spans several millennia and features a group of immortal heroes forced out of...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avengers#Eternals#San Diego Comic Con
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Merch Teases the Rise of Black Knight

Like many other superheroes in the Marvel Comics library, the name of the Black Knight has been passed from one character to the next throughout the generations. While we've only seen Kit Harington briefly as Dane Whitman in two separate trailers for Chloe Zhao's Eternals, it looks like the film is going to eventually turn Harington into the Avenger — or, at the very least, pay respects to the character's comic book roots.
COMICS
lrmonline.com

No Black Knight Or Ebony Blade In Eternals Confirms Producer

There will be no Black Knight or Ebony Blade in Eternals confirms producer Nate Moore. In an interview with ComicBook.com back during filming, Marvel producer Moore talked about the upcoming Marvel movie. Of course everyone now knows that Kit Harrington is playing Dane Whitman in the movie. If you know your Marvel comics, you also know that Dane Whitman is also the Avengers member Black Knight.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reportedly Offering Dave Bautista Millions to Stay in the MCU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has gone on record to say that he owes his Hollywood fame to Marvel but he's also expressed his frustrations over the way his character, Drax the Destroyer has been handled since his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The former wrestling superstar and multi-time WWE champion has grown increasingly unhappy with his MCU stint, so much so that he claims Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be his final film in the franchise.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home might have been spoiled by a Skittles advert

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have been working hard to quell any and all Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks, but all their hard work may have been undone by a Skittles ad of all things. It was Twitter user @SpiderMan3news who noticed that in Russia, Skittles had a promotional tie in for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy