Democratic strategist rips her skydiving instructor after jump for having 'arrest Fauci' helmet sticker
Democratic strategist Tracy Sefl was a big fan of her skydiving instructor until she found out he wasn’t a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a now-deleted tweet. "I literally put my life in this guy’s hands and we all loved him but I didn’t read the writing on his helmet until… you have got to be f---ing kidding me," she wrote Monday to accompany an image of the instructor’s helmet that featured an "Arrest Fauci" sticker.www.foxnews.com
