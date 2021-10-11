CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic strategist rips her skydiving instructor after jump for having 'arrest Fauci' helmet sticker

By Brian Flood
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic strategist Tracy Sefl was a big fan of her skydiving instructor until she found out he wasn’t a fan of Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a now-deleted tweet. "I literally put my life in this guy’s hands and we all loved him but I didn’t read the writing on his helmet until… you have got to be f---ing kidding me," she wrote Monday to accompany an image of the instructor’s helmet that featured an "Arrest Fauci" sticker.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 116

Guest
3d ago

go to DuckDuckGo search engine..yes it is real..then type in George Soros just like you would Google..about 4 or 5 articles down (Patriot Soapbox" you will find a young Fauci with "elites"..basically the article states Bill Gates Sr gave/funded Fauci $100M FOR VAX RESEARCH...the debt is being paid now

Reply(2)
50
papafinch
3d ago

This is how liberals are do you have to remember they do not care about other people they don't care about kids or the elderly or teachers or firefighters they care about liberalism and liberalism is way worse than any other ism there is

Reply(3)
30
Shelly White
3d ago

I think FAUCI needs to go under congress investigation and answer some questions? but if you read last week he along with 2 or 3 scientist and Collins who is the NIH DIRECTOR THAT IS STEPPING DOWN ARE THE ONES WHO PAID CHINA TO LET THE VIRUS LOOSE..

Reply(1)
14
