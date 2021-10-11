CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Wounded on D-Day, veteran receives long-awaited Purple Heart

By DVIDS
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LgZKW_0cO0UQZm00
Purple Heart recipient Pfc Onofrio Zicari at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit Spc. Adrianne Lopez/DVIDS

Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, Nevada Guard land component commander, presented Pfc. Onofrio Zicari with a Purple Heart, 77 years after D-Day, during a meeting of the Las Vegas City Council.

On June 6th, 1944, Zicari took part in the D-Day invasion at Omaha Beach. During which time he was wounded by German shrapnel and aided by Battalion first aid. Due to the chaotic nature of the invasion and due to the death of the field medic in battle who had treated him initially, these injuries went undocumented. Therefore, for over 75 years, Zicari never received his Purple Heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w48P8_0cO0UQZm00
Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong presents the Purple Heart to Pfc Onofrio Zicari at City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo credit Spc. Adrianne Lopez/DVIDS

“I don’t know what to say," Zicari said. "I find it overwhelming to have everyone here. I didn’t realize how many friends I had here. I wish you all the best. Thank you so much.”

Carolyn Goodman, Mayor of the city of Las Vegas, is extremely grateful for Zicari’s duty and devotion to this country. Along with Zicari’s Purple Heart, Goodman also recognized him as citizen of the month for the city of Las Vegas.

“Our own battles pale in comparison to what Onofrio was called upon to do on D-Day,” Goodman said. “But the courage he demonstrated can and should serve as inspiration to us all. I’m honored to recognize this veteran and hero of the city of Las Vegas as our citizen of the month. He truly epitomizes all the best of the greatest generation and we are so grateful for his service and to have him a part of our community.”

Comments / 1

 

