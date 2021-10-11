CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

First Responders Called To Rollover Crash, Wires Down, Tree On Fire On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8Ze0_0cO0UMI600

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called to a report of an overturned vehicle in Ocean County, authorities said.

The vehicle struck a utility pole and downed live which reportedly set a nearby tree on fire, according to initial reports.

The crash was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday on Doiuble Trouble Road in Berkeley Township.

It was not immediately known whether the vehicles' occupants were injured.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

