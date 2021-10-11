Smashmouth Has Meltdown During Bethel Woods Show, Fans Confused
Smashmouth singer Steve Harwell was caught berating fans, forgetting lyrics and giving a Nazi salute during a Hudson Valley performance. Complete chaos is not something you'd expect from Smashmouth. The 90's alternative act is best known for family friendly hits such as "All Star, "Walking on the Sun" and those songs from the Shrek movies. Fans who attended their appearance at Bethel Woods this weekend got a few notes of those tunes, but also a whole lot more.wrrv.com
Comments / 1