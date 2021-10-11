Smashmouth Has Meltdown During Bethel Woods Show, Fans Confused

It can be quite a controversial topic, Halloween costumes, who knew. My daughter is six and for all of her Halloween costumes to date, I had a pretty significant influence on what she wore. I mean, i'd let her pick out what she wanted to be, but I wasn't opposed to crafting something at home, or swapping with a fellow parent who happened to have a stash of costumes up for grabs. No shame in that bargain game and she seemed to be cool with it, up until now.

LIFESTYLE ・ 17 HOURS AGO