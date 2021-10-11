CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Smashmouth Has Meltdown During Bethel Woods Show, Fans Confused

By Boris
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Smashmouth singer Steve Harwell was caught berating fans, forgetting lyrics and giving a Nazi salute during a Hudson Valley performance. Complete chaos is not something you'd expect from Smashmouth. The 90's alternative act is best known for family friendly hits such as "All Star, "Walking on the Sun" and those songs from the Shrek movies. Fans who attended their appearance at Bethel Woods this weekend got a few notes of those tunes, but also a whole lot more.

wrrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Skin-Crawling Swarms of ‘Dancing’ Bugs Descend on Hudson Valley

The fuzz you're now seeing on trees in the Hudson Valley is actually thousands of creepy bugs. It seems like we're always discovering something new about the ecosystem of the Hudson Valley. Sometimes these discoveries can be awe-inspiring, and other times they can be downright creepy. These swarming bugs that many people probably walk right past without even knowing it are definitely on the creepy side.
HUDSON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Poughkeepsie#Wine Festival#Woodstock 94#Music#Nazi#Bethel Woods
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Top 3 Must See Enchanting Jack-O’-Lantern Shows in the Hudson Valley

It's officially spooky season and that means that we can start celebrating everything related to Halloween. From decorating to finding the most perfect costume and visiting local pumpkin patches, it's only begun. Find out how you can experience the Hudson Valley's top 3 jack-o-lantern shows below. The Great Jack' O...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Unique Outdoor Fall Events to Check Out in the Hudson Valley

Tis the season for all things related to apples, pumpkins and leaves. With the change of the season, brings new activities and places to explore. There is always a wide variety of events that take place in the beginning of Fall. From local psychic fairs to pumpkin festivals and cider events, we are officially right in the middle of these activities.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Sure Fire Ways To Know It’s Time to Turn on the Heat Hudson Valley

The great heat debate is about to take place in homes all over the Hudson Valley. Over the next week or so people all over the Hudson Valley will start discussing whether or not they should turn on the heat in their house. Some folks gave in a week or so back when we had the one night that dropped to 45. The rest of us are holding out but the questions is for how long?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Halloween Costume Advice Needed – Toss, Trade, Try Again?

It can be quite a controversial topic, Halloween costumes, who knew. My daughter is six and for all of her Halloween costumes to date, I had a pretty significant influence on what she wore. I mean, i'd let her pick out what she wanted to be, but I wasn't opposed to crafting something at home, or swapping with a fellow parent who happened to have a stash of costumes up for grabs. No shame in that bargain game and she seemed to be cool with it, up until now.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dog Rescued After Being Trapped For 5 Days at Minnewaska

A dog was rescued after being stuck in a rocky crevice at one of the most popular hiking spots in the Hudson Valley. According to a press release from New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites, the whole ordeal began back on Thursday, October 7th. They explain that a woman from Ulster County was hiking Gertrude's Nose at Minnewaska State Park with her 12-year-old pup Liza when the dog "fell out of sight into the narrow crevice but could be heard barking."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Check Out Flores Taquería at the Ice House in Poughkeepsie

When one door closes, another one opens. This time right on the gorgeous Poughkeepsie Waterfront. Hudson Valley residents we're sad to see The Poughkeepsie Ice House close its doors recently, however another Dutchess County restaurant has made itself at home on the popular waterfront location. Flores Taquería at the Ice...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Would You Let Your Husband or Wife Sleep at An Ex’s House?

Once a week we grab an email from a fan that's looking to get some sort of advice with something going on in their life. We call it "We Gotcha Wednesday" and every week instead of us trying to give advice, we ask that if you have some advice that can help, please share it with us. This week we have a wife that thinks because her husband is being so understanding and accommodating, she thinks something might be up.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

3 Outdoor Places to Enjoy in the Hudson Valley with a Libra

Let's talk Libra. If you are born between September 23rd and October 22nd you are born under the zodiac sign of Libra. If you know a Libra I am going to help you with some things that you can do with them to celebrate in the Hudson Valley but first let's dive into what you need to know about people born under the sign of the scale. According to Astrology-Zodiac-Signs.com Libra's are gracious, indecisive, love the outdoors and prefer to be away from loud mouths.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy