Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers is not in the starting lineup for ALDS Game 2 on Friday afternoon against right-hander Lucas Giolito and the Chicago White Sox. Meyers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on Thursday in the Astros' victory over the White Sox in Game 1. He is taking a seat Friday afternoon in Game 2 while Chas McCormick enters the lineup to play center field and hit eighth. Michael Brantley is trading places with Yordan Alvarez and will go from left field to designated hitter, but Houston is leaving the rest of the lineup the same as they look to take a two-game lead.

6 DAYS AGO