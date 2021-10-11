DNR temporarily bans farmed deer movement into, within Minnesota to protect state’s wild white-tailed deer
Emergency action will provide time to understand connections between known. CWD-positive farms and identify and prevent transfer from potentially exposed herds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an emergency rule that temporarily prohibits the importation and movement of farmed white-tailed deer into and within Minnesota. This emergency...www.hastingsstargazette.com
Comments / 0