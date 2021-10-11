Bitcoin Is A Financial Future Of Hope

It isn’t often that you get to consider bringing about revolutionary change that will impact the world for decades to come — unless you work in bitcoin. Our entire purpose is to ensure hyperbitcoinization through education and evangelism. One of my favorite contributors here at the magazine, Dion Guillaume, discussed these ideas with me in our recent episode of “Meet The Taco Plebs.” We touched on how bitcoin was first represented in the media, how bitcoin brings financial freedom to people, what is important to understand about bitcoin and more. Be sure to listen to the full podcast and check out the written interview below.