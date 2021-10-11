Mary Timmerman Murphy, service and obituary
ROCKPORT — Mary Hoyt Timmerman Murphy, daughter of Marguerite Smith and James Anderson Timmerman, died September 24, 2021, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine. She was born in Pelzer, South Carolina in 1929 and was one month shy of her 92nd birthday. She was educated at Winthrop University and graduated from the University of South Carolina. She worked as a re-insurance accountant at Seibels Bruce in South Carolina and Union Reinsurance Co. of Zurich in Manhattan.www.penbaypilot.com
