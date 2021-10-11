UMaine Extension offers agricultural research updates, Oct. 13

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is again offering a virtual exhibit hall to showcase some of this year’s work by Maine 4-H members. While some fairs did take place this year with in-person audiences and judging of displays, the UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall (extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-fair/gallery-2021/) gives members another option to show their work and expands the audience statewide. The first UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall opened in August 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORONO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO