UMaine Extension offers agricultural research updates, Oct. 13
University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two research updates for the agricultural industry online Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 – 8 p.m. “Potato Virus Y (PVY) and the 2020 Growing Season PVY Research” will be presented online by University of Maine professor of crop ecology and management Greg Porter, followed by “Pesticides and Off-Target Movement” with UMaine Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson.www.penbaypilot.com
