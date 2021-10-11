CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UMaine Extension offers agricultural research updates, Oct. 13

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer two research updates for the agricultural industry online Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 7 – 8 p.m. “Potato Virus Y (PVY) and the 2020 Growing Season PVY Research” will be presented online by University of Maine professor of crop ecology and management Greg Porter, followed by “Pesticides and Off-Target Movement” with UMaine Extension crops specialist Steve Johnson.

penbaypilot.com

Innovation in aquaculture is Maine’s tradition

In an Op-Ed written by Mr. John Krueger in the Island Institute’s Working Waterfront publication posted on October 6 he asked if Maine was hosting the best aquaculture technology. I’d say Maine is certainly on the right track with the approval of Nordic Aquafarms’ permits. After all, Maine does have a long history of evolution.
MAINE STATE
umaine.edu

UMaine News

UMaine civil engineering researchers part of $4M NSF project to create next-gen sensor networks to monitor infrastructure. Three University of Maine civil and environmental engineering researchers will collaborate with Vermont engineers to create the next generation of sensor networks for infrastructure monitoring. Researchers from the University of Vermont, UMaine and...
ORONO, ME
theirregular.com

UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall now open

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is again offering a virtual exhibit hall to showcase some of this year’s work by Maine 4-H members. While some fairs did take place this year with in-person audiences and judging of displays, the UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall (extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-fair/gallery-2021/) gives members another option to show their work and expands the audience statewide. The first UMaine Extension 4-H virtual exhibit hall opened in August 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ORONO, ME
Sun-Journal

UMaine Extension bulletin demonstrates chicken cutting

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension helps take the guesswork out of safely and properly cutting up a whole chicken with the help of a new publication designed for the home cook. How to Cut Up a Whole Chicken demonstrates the step-by-step process with photos, clear instructions and a...
ORONO, ME
State
Maine State
penbaypilot.com

Webinar for creating winter holiday decorations, Nov. 1

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about creating winter holiday decorations from available natural materials, Monday, Nov. 1., from 6 - 7:15 p.m. “Tips and Tipping for Long-Lasting Holiday Decorations” will show how to harvest and handle evergreens, and how...
EDUCATION
Globe Gazette

Extension offering certification

The COVID-19 pandemic showed the importance of resilient local food systems. In response, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has transitioned its nationally recognized Local Food Leader professional development certification course to a virtual format. According to a news release, this certification includes cohort workshops hosted through Zoom and online...
IOWA STATE
wabi.tv

Colby College receives $10 million grant for agricultural research

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Colby College received a $10 million federal grant for sustainable agriculture research Wednesday. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced the grant, which came courtesy of the USDA’s Sustainable Agricultural Systems program. The grant will fund a research project at Colby aimed at making dairy and algae production more...
WATERVILLE, ME
umaine.edu

The UMaine Arctic initiative serves as a hub for researchers

The UMaine Arctic initiative is one of the most interdisciplinary projects at UMaine, with membership spanning 20 different departments and schools. The initiative is based on a program launched at the University of New Hampshire and funded through a planning grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). The result was the New England Arctic Network (NEAN), which UMaine researchers joined.
ORONO, ME
Greg Porter
theirregular.com

UMaine Extension 4-H dairy team brings home blue ribbons from the Big E

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H welcomed four members of the state dairy team home after their successful event competitions at the Eastern States Exposition Sept. 17 and 18 in Springfield, Mass. The multistate fair, known as the Big E, is an annual event that draws 4-H members...
ORONO, ME
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension updates hay and straw directory

University of Maine Cooperative Extension has updated its hay and straw directory, which allows sellers to list and buyers to locate feed supplies for livestock, with some resources available for the 2021 harvest. Growers should visit the site to update or add their available products. Information about forage quality testing...
AGRICULTURE
Sun-Journal

UMaine Extension to offer online fermentation workshop

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension plans to offer a webinar about preserving foods using fermentation from noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Preserving the Maine Harvest: Fermenting Vegetables will feature an exploration of the science of fermentation, a discussion and demonstration of the basic steps of making sauerkraut, and tips for success in an interactive format.
ORONO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Maine DOE seeks new Student Cabinet members

AUGUSTA — The Maine Department of Education has announced it is opening applications for the 2021-2022 Student Cabinet, a group of students that meet regularly with the Maine DOE to discuss educational opportunities, improvements, and policy. The purpose of the Student Cabinet is to provide a forum for Maine students’...
AUGUSTA, ME
#Research University#Umaine#Umaine Extension#Cca#The Maine Food System#The University Of Maine#The Penobscot Nation
penbaypilot.com

NECEC will help build Tourism in Maine

Regional tourism has been a source of economic strength in Maine for many years but the state saw a 27% drop in visits last summer resulting in a $4.8 billion reduction in tourism-related spending, according to the Maine Office of Tourism. The Clean Energy Corridor (NECEC) can help Maine rebuild...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Vote Yes on Question 3: Right to Food

I am writing to encourage all Mainers who eat food to vote YES on Question 3, the referendum question to secure the right to grow food and save seed in the Constitution of Maine. The question reads as follows: Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to declare that...
AGRICULTURE
penbaypilot.com

OUT Maine launches ‘Read the Rainbow’ for school libraries

OUT Maine announces the launch of “Read the Rainbow,” a program that places LGBTQ+ inclusive books into Maine’s school libraries. “These carefully curated book sets increase visibility, celebrate diversity and foster supportive communities,” said OUT Maine, in a news release. For every $400 donated to the Read the Rainbow Program,...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Spine By Design Chiropractic opens in Rockland

ROCKLAND — Spine By Design Chiropractic, the office of Dr. Thomas White is now open. Located at 62 Maverick St., in Rockland, the practice has been serving new and existing patients in this fully renovated building since Sept. 13, 2021. Now celebrating his 22nd year in practice, Dr. White looks...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Stewardship Education Alliance cruises aboard Schooner Appledore

“We couldn’t have asked for a better evening, or a more interesting group of people,” said Stewardship Education Alliance. On Tuesday, October 5, 2021, members of the Alliance joined supporters on the schooner Appledore for a meet-and-greet fundraiser cruiser. “The Appledore was incredibly generous in hosting us and providing drinks...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Everest expedition with 6 UMaine explorers sets 3 world records

The 2019 National Geographic and Rolex Perpetual Planet Everest Expedition, in which six Climate Change Institute explorers participated, has set three Guinness World Records. The records, featured in the latest edition of the Guinness World Records book, are. Highest altitude ice core taken: 8,020 meters (26,312 feet), extracted from the...
LIFESTYLE
penbaypilot.com

What’s in your firewood?

In recognition of October being Firewood Awareness Month, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry asks: what's in your firewood? Maybe the next threat to Maine's pristine lakeshores and great trout habitat, to Maine's tourism, recreation, and forest economies, to Maine's scenic mountains and shores, to Maine's way of life and the way life should be.
AGRICULTURE

