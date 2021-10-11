Editorial | End Michael Gableman's election 'investigation' boondoggle

Former President Donald Trump’s splash dive into the Virginia governor’s race on Wednesday has come at an unhelpful time for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin. Trump inserted himself into the Virginia contest with the help of his former adviser Steve Bannon, who held a Wednesday rally for Youngkin in the Richmond suburbs. Trump called into the event and once again endorsed Youngkin, a candidate he has previously backed but also criticized for not welcoming his support enthusiastically enough.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO