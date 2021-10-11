CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Office of State Treasurer returns $1 million in unclaimed property

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $1 million in unclaimed properties during the month of September.

A total of 1,462 claims were paid, totaling $1,037,765.

“We had a strong month of returns in September and expect to continue that momentum in October as we raise awareness of available unclaimed property through our newspaper insert and digital marketing campaigns,” Treasurer Moore said.

Newspapers will run the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Bulletin the week following Oct. 14, ahead of the returns, with the rest of the bulletins to be published the weeks of Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

Senator Manchin allocates $561,995 for Yeager Airport runway safety project

The Unclaimed Property Bulletin contains a listing of roughly 14,000 of recent unclaimed properties reported to the State Treasurer’s Office, a fraction of the nearly 3 million total listings.

Unclaimed property is defined as “financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for one year or longer.” This includes forgotten bank accounts, unpaid life insurance benefits and unused rebate cards.

Nearly 33 million people in the United States are believed to have unclaimed property available to claim.

“We want people to know that even if you don’t see your name listed in this newspaper bulletin, it doesn’t mean you don’t have unclaimed property out there in your name,” Treasurer Moore said. “That’s why we encourage everyone to visit our website – www.wvtreasury.com – and click on the ‘search’ button right there on the homepage to scour our entire database for property that might be in your name.”

Instruction on how to use the Unclaimed Property search site can be found on https://youtu.be/K09yQ7YNKlE .

For lost assets outside West Virginia, visit www.FindMyFunds.com or www.MissingMoney.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

