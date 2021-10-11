CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara, NY

State Parks Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy who accidentally fell into Niagara Gorge

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0cO0QT5700

New York State Parks Police and several other agencies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who accidentally fell into Niagara Gorge, Monday.

Parks officials say they've been searching for the boy since roughly 11 a.m.

Officals say the boy reportedly fell into the Niagara River and had not resurfaced.

The initial search efforts were deemed unsuccessful but additional efforts are ongoing.

Comments / 2

Kelly O'Brien
3d ago

Sadly he is most likely already gone and will not make it to adulthood or back to his family. Praying for a safe return regardless. Is there anyway we can help this family through losing their child forever?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Niagara, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy