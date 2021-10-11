State Parks Police searching for missing 15-year-old boy who accidentally fell into Niagara Gorge
New York State Parks Police and several other agencies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy who accidentally fell into Niagara Gorge, Monday.
Parks officials say they've been searching for the boy since roughly 11 a.m.
Officals say the boy reportedly fell into the Niagara River and had not resurfaced.
The initial search efforts were deemed unsuccessful but additional efforts are ongoing.
