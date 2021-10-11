CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wright County, MN

Gregory Ulrich Indicted By Grand Jury In Deadly Buffalo Health Clinic Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DAzAa_0cO0QRJf00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Gregory Ulrich has been indicted by a grand jury after he was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.

According to Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, the grand jury on Friday indicted Ulrich with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay and four first-degree attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting four other victims. He also faces a charge of discharging an explosive device.

Ulrich appeared in court Monday morning for the indictment. His bail remains at $5,000,000 with restrictions and $10,000,000 without conditions. He remains in Wright County Jail.

“Brian Lutes was slowed in seeking this indictment while awaiting a determination that Ulrich was competent to proceed,” Lutes’ office said.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.

The attack killed 37-year-old Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.

Ulrich was found competent to stand trial in August. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 18.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Peter Berry Indicted For Threats Against Officials, Illegally Possessing Firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of threatening Hennepin County employees on multiple occasions and illegally possessing firearms. A federal grand jury indicted 60-year-old Peter Berry on two counts of possessing firearms as a felon and three counts of interstate transmission of threats, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota. Th charges stem from a court date Berry allegedly skipped in June. When he called to ask questions about his court appearance, Berry became angry and threatened to “shoot up the place,” the attorney’s office said. Berry also allegedly called a probation officer that same day, urging the officer to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stephanie Clark Convicted Of Murdering Boyfriend In Maple Grove Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight. After four hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said. According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend, whom relatives identified as Don Juan, on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. Investigators believe the shooting happened in front of Clark’s 5-year-old son. A half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate was found on the kitchen table when first-responders got...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Convicted Minneapolis Carjacker Pleads Guilty To Illegally Possessing Firearms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man previously convicted of carjacking pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally possessing several firearms, including a semi-automatic rifle. The U. S. Attorney’s Office says 33-year-old Brandon Marcel Thomas was suspected by Minneapolis police of being involved in firearm and drug trafficking in March. After getting a search warrant, investigators gained access to a storage locker in his name, where they found the .300-caliber rifle and six handguns. Thomas’s 2009 federal conviction for carjacking prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammo. His sentencing date hasn’t been set.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: Bar Staff Donates $700 To GoFundMe Of Woman Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Staff members at the St. Paul bar where a mass shooting took place over the weekend donated to the GoFundMe page of the woman who was killed in the shootout. The employees of the Seventh Street Truck Park donated $700 to the fundraiser for Marquisha Wiley’s funeral expenses. In a message, the workers wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by the Sunday morning shooting, which left 14 other people injured. “The employees of Truck Park are deeply saddened by this tragic experience, and want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marquisha Wiley,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Wright County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Wright County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Codinak Charged With Firing At Officers In Oakdale Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at officers during a daytime standoff earlier this week in Oakdale. Shawn Codinak is charged with three counts of first-degree assault/using a deadly weapon against an officer, court documents filed in Washington County show. Officers fired back at Codinak, but didn’t hit him. Codinak is currently in custody. After being arrested Monday, he was booked into a hospital on a medical hold. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to Codinak’s Oakdale apartment after he allegedly fired a gun. The shooting happened near a high school, which went...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cameron Bendson Charged In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On Mobility Scooter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter earlier this week on the city’s north side. Cameron Bendson, 21, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light Monday and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The name of the woman has yet to be released. According to a criminal complaint, the hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Witnesses reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Reyel Simmons Accused Of Impersonating Federal Officer, Illegally Possessing Firearms, Explosives

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man previously charged with impersonating a federal officer has been indicted on additional charges. Reyel Simmons, 52, is now federally charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of both firearms and explosives and possessing unregistered firearms and an unauthorized badge. Reyel Simmons (credit: Sherburne County) According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Simmons posed as a federal agent named “Rey Reeves” on TikTok. His videos allegedly showed him wearing law enforcement gear and showing off equipment, badges and firearms. (credit: Department Of Homeland Security) “Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

At Least 6 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, at least six people were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition hasn’t been released. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. All police have said about this case is one person was hurt. And the third shooting occurred at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Health Clinic#Wcco
CBS Minnesota

Records Show Man Charged In St. Paul Shooting Got Multiple Breaks From The System

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man charged with murder and attempted murder in the St. Paul bar shooting last weekend has a long criminal history, and court records show 33-year-old Terry Brown should never have had a gun. It appears that at every turn Brown was given breaks by the system, breaks that allowed him to be free to go into the Seventh Street Truck bar Saturday night. In 2018, Brown was charged with a felony for violating a no-contact order in a domestic case. He had a long record, with felonies including a 2016 conviction for violating the same no-contact order. In...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Faces 2 Felony Charges For Pointing Pistol At Passing Cars

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony-level counts for threats of violence after pointing a gun at passing cars, according to a criminal complaint. On Aug. 3 the Oakdale Police Department says two separate callers reported a man tailgating their vehicle and pointing a firearm at them as they drove near the Mendota Heights bridge. One caller was able to report the driver’s license plate number. The callers both described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties with an average build. Police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Louis Smith of Minneapolis. Law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cameron Moser Fatally Shot Woman At Crow Wing County Resort, Charges Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 29-year-old Brainerd man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Bethany Bernatsky, who was found dead after two-hour standoff in Crow Wing County on Thursday. Cameron Jay Moser faces one count of second-degree murder for Bernatsky’s death. According to the criminal complaint, a person staying at the Cozy Bay Resort reported numerous gunshots coming from the cabin next door. Then they said a man fled the cabin, running away from the gunshots. Officers found Moser across the street in an RV park around 11:30 p.m. He was allegedly carrying an “AR Style” rifle and a silver...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Searching For 2 Missing Teenage Girls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for two teenage girls who separately ran away from home in the past two days. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow, 15, was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow (credit: Bemidji Police) Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes. Tiarra Marie Jones (credit: Bemidji Police) Tiarra Marie Jones, 16, was last seen Wednesday in the city at about 2 p.m. She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes. Police don’t believe either girls’ disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Boys, 12 And 14, Terrorized By Armed Men In Rochester Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young brothers, home alone in their Rochester apartment, were the victims of a terrifying home invasion Tuesday night. KIMT reports police are searching for three men, who were armed with two guns and a crowbar, who forced their way into the unit at The Village Green apartments on the 1800 block of 41st Street Northwest. The boys, ages 12 and 14, told police a man knocked on their door at about 10:30 p.m., claiming to be their dad’s friend. The men then pushed their way inside, demanding cash and searching the apartment for valuables. The boys were not hurt. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Arrested After Stolen Car Chase Ends In Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen vehicle pursuit in the west metro early Thursday morning ended with three people arrested. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says that officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a suspicious activity call in the Boulder Bridge neighborhood of Shorewood. When an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, it prompted a chase, with the vehicle leading officers from multiple agencies onto eastbound Highway 7. The chase ended after police put stop sticks on the highway to pop the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle crashed near the Williston Road intersection in Minnetonka, where it collided with a...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kirk Jones Charged After Alleged Shooting, Standoff In St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man faces charges after allegedly shooting another man in the wrist and engaging police in an armed standoff last week. Thirty-year-old Kirk Jones is charged with second-degree assault and possession of ammo/any firearm while prohibited, court documents filed in Ramsey County show. (credit: Ramsey County) A criminal complaint states officers responded to a shots fired call near Rice Street and Larpenteur Avenue Friday. They found a man who had been shot in the wrist while pumping gas. The man said another man — later identified via surveillance video and witnesses as Jones — approached him and started shooting. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Terry Brown, Charged In Deadly St. Paul Bar Shootings, Was Barred From Possessing A Gun, Documents Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. Fifteen people were shot in the melee. Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order. That is a felony, and he is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 School Kids Taken To Hospital After Clay County Bus Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — At least four children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash involving a pickup truck Thursday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in rural Clay County. Empting said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the pickup truck may have failed to yield, but the investigation is ongoing. The school bus was equipped with a camera, which will be used in the investigation. According to Valley News Live, the bus was believed to be with the Ada-Borup Public School District. Empting said the students were of “all ages” and...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Woman Stabs Man In Brooklyn Park, Spits At Officers During Arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park say a woman stabbed a man Monday afternoon and spit at officers during her arrest. Officers responded to a disturbance on the 7300 block of Regent Avenue, finding a man who had been stabbed “by a person known to him.” He is expected to fully recover. The victim and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect, and she was pulled over while driving a short time later. “During the arrest, the suspect was uncooperative and spit in the faces of multiple officers, potentially exposing them to infectious pathogens,” a release from the police department said. The woman is in jail and the stabbing is under investigation. Police did not identify the victim or the woman arrested.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: 2 Men Each Face A Dozen Charges In Deadly Shootout

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men have been charged in connection with a mass shooting at a St. Paul bar over the weekend that left one woman dead and 14 people injured. Charges were filed Monday in Ramsey County against 33-year-old Terry Brown and 29-year-old Devondre Phillips. Brown faces one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of second-degree attempted murder. Phillips faces twelve counts of second-degree attempted murder. If convicted of the charges, the men face decades behind bars. MORE: 3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured According to a criminal complaint, Phillips...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Seek 2 Missing Teens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are trying to find two teens who went missing last week. Seventeen-year-old Kaylynn Lea Jackson and 18-year-old Jessica Mae Brunelle were both last seen Thursday. Police said it appears they both “left the area voluntarily” around 11:17 p.m. Police said their disappearances do not appear to be suspicious. Authorities did not provide photos of the teens, but Brunelle is described as 5-foot-10, 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers. Jackson is 5-foot-8, 110 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. Anyone with information about the teens is asked to call 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies Roseville Elementary Principal Brian Koland Dies By Suicide ‘I’ve Been Targeted’: Proctor High School Football Coach Resigns Amid Investigation Into Locker Room Assault
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy