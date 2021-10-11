Gregory Ulrich Indicted By Grand Jury In Deadly Buffalo Health Clinic Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wright County Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Gregory Ulrich has been indicted by a grand jury after he was found competent to stand trial earlier this year.

According to Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, the grand jury on Friday indicted Ulrich with first-degree premeditated murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay and four first-degree attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting four other victims. He also faces a charge of discharging an explosive device.

Ulrich appeared in court Monday morning for the indictment. His bail remains at $5,000,000 with restrictions and $10,000,000 without conditions. He remains in Wright County Jail.

“Brian Lutes was slowed in seeking this indictment while awaiting a determination that Ulrich was competent to proceed,” Lutes’ office said.

According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.

The attack killed 37-year-old Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.

Ulrich was found competent to stand trial in August. His next court appearance is set for Oct. 18.

