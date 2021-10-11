Deion Sanders and Jackson State crack top 25

Fresh off a big win over Alabama A&M, Deion Sanders and Jackson State are back in the top 25.



The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Coaches Top 25 poll ranked JSU number. 25. The ranking comes after Jackson State ran through the reigning SWAC champions Alabama A&M 61-15 on Saturday.



JSU improved to 4-1 overall on the season with the win. The lone loss it suffered through the first five games of the season was against FBS opponent Louisiana-Monroe.



Two other HBCUs received votes in the poll as well. Florida A&M received ten votes in the poll as it has a 4-2 record with its two losses coming to Jackson State and FBS opponent South Florida. It is coming off a 30-7 win over South Carolina State and will take on Alabama A&M on the road this weekend.

North Carolina A&T received seven votes in the poll after a 38-34 win over North Alabama last weekend — its third straight win this season. It will face stiff competition this week as it heads to Georgia to take on Kennesaw State, who comes into the game ranked 13th in the nation following a 38-15 win over Hampton last week.



This is the second time since Deion Sanders took over Jackson State that the program has been ranked in the top 25. JSU garnered a national ranking back in the spring after a 3-0 start to the spring season. JSU would lose the final three games of the abbreviated season.

