CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sibling bullying linked to poor mental health years later, study finds

By John Anderer, StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sM6tz_0cO0QCK000

(StudyFinds) – Most people who grew up with brothers or sisters know sibling relationships aren’t always picture perfect. A sibling can be your best friend one minute, and your worst enemy the next. Now, however, researchers from the University of York find that children who consistently bully a sibling at a young age can push their brother or sister towards a greater risk of mental health and overall well-being issues later on in adolescence.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Study authors looked at data on over 17,000 people during this project. The team concludes that as sibling-bullying frequency increases during early-to-middle adolescence, so does the severity of mental health issues in that child’s late teenage years .

Bullying can be bad for both siblings

Notably, the research also indicates bullying during early adolescence, for both the victim and perpetrator, has a long-term effect on positive and negative mental health as they grow up. It’s worth mentioning that many sibling- bullying relationships can switch back and forth, with one sibling taking on the role of bully one day and then being on the receiving end the next.

Study finds exercise can significantly cut the risk of developing anxiety

“Whilst sibling bullying has previously been linked to poor mental health outcomes , it was not known whether there is a relationship between the persistence of sibling bullying and the severity of mental health outcome, in the longer term,” says lead study author Dr. Umar Toseeb in a university release.

“In the first study of its kind, we comprehensively investigated a whole range of mental health outcomes, which included measures of both positive (eg wellbeing and self-esteem) and negative (eg symptoms of psychological distress) mental health,” he adds. “Of particular note was the finding that even those who bullied their siblings, but weren’t bullied themselves (ie the bullies ) had poorer mental health outcomes years later.”

In conclusion, study authors recommend that mental health services and interventions for young people focus specifically on addressing and reducing instances of sibling bullying.

The participants involved in this research filled out surveys on their personal experiences with sibling bullying at ages 11 and 14. Then, each subject answered a mental health questionnaire at age 17. Each child’s parents also filled out surveys on their son’s or daughter’s mental health at ages 11, 14, and 17.

The study appears in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
NBC26

Childhood adversity can lead to health problems later in life, study shows

New research confirms that a person's childhood experiences can have an effect on physical health later in life. The Journal of the American Medical Association just published a report showing that people who experience adversity as children are at high risk for death related to heart disease, cancer and lower respiratory disease.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Mental Health Services#Sibling#The University Of York#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Study Links Kids’ Mental Wellbeing With Nutrition

Children who eat more fruit and vegetables have better mental health, according to a study from the University of East Anglia, published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. Lead researcher Prof Ailsa Welch, from UEA’s Norwich Medical School, said: “We know that poor mental wellbeing is a major issue for young people and is likely to have long-term negative consequences. The pressures of social media and modern school culture have been touted as potential reasons for a rising prevalence of low mental wellbeing in children and young people. And there is a growing recognition of the importance of mental health and wellbeing in early life—not least because adolescent mental health problems often persist into adulthood, leading to poorer life outcomes and achievement. While the links between nutrition and physical health are well understood, until now, not much has been known about whether nutrition plays a part in children’s emotional wellbeing. So, we set out to investigate the association between dietary choices and mental wellbeing among schoolchildren.”
MENTAL HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Mental health: Why Indians are finding it harder to be happy

An Ipsos poll of the happiest nations finds the mental well-being of people in India is declining. Digitization, the pandemic and urbanization are thought to have increased levels of anxiety and stress. Concern about mental health and awareness of its importance for overall well-being is growing worldwide. Many companies are...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

One in six children in England suffering poor mental health

One in six children in England had a mental health disorder in 2021, according to a new survey by the NHS.Figures released today by NHS Digital also show there has been a significant deterioration in mental health for children and young people in the past four years.Separately, NHS England has today accepted, in new guidance to the NHS, that up to 1.5 million people may be waiting for mental health treatment and are yet to receive it as a result of the impact of coronavirus.The survey of more than 3,600 young people found 17 per cent of children aged six...
KIDS
MedPage Today

Mental Health Disorders Linked to Higher Childbirth Costs

Women with mental health disorders during pregnancy incurred higher childbirth costs and a greater risk for severe illness during gestation, researchers found. Pregnant women who had at least one mental health diagnosis spent an average of 9% more on their delivery hospitalizations than those without a mental health diagnosis ($5,473 vs $5,015), reported Clare Brown, PhD, of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, and colleagues.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
mentaldaily.com

UK study finds cannabis use may increase the risk of mental health problems

A past recorded history of cannabis consumption may indicate a higher risk of mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, in addition to an increased risk of other mental illnesses, according to new research. Released in Psychological Medicine, researchers at the University of Birmingham’s Institute for Mental Health used...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

Sibling bullying is more destructive than we thought

Older brothers and sisters that bullied their younger siblings can push them towards a greater risk of mental health, leading to issues that affect overall well-being later on in life, according to a new paper. It’s not just the victims who suffer. New research from the University of York in...
MENTAL HEALTH
WJLA

Kids with food allergies face bullying by students, adults at school, study finds

A new study from Children’s National shows kids with food allergies are facing bullying by students and adults at school. “Many times, we find that food allergy is really mistaken for personal dietary preference and folks don’t really know that this is something that can really cause harm,” said Dr. Linda Herbert, director of the Psychosocial Clinical and Research Program.
KIDS
thedrumbeat.com

Finding positive methods to better mental health

Summer has officially ended, and fall is here. With the arrival of fall comes higher rates of depression and anxiety, according to the National Institute of Mental health. It is strongly recommended that you go to therapy if seriously depressed or considering suicide. But when one is struggling, it can be hard to simply shower, much less make an appointment. If you are looking to make some progress in your own mental health but don’t know where to start, here are a few first steps you can make to take your mental health back into your own hands.
TYLER, TX
Neuroscience News

Study Uncovers Link Between Allergies and Mental Health Conditions

Summary: People living with common allergies such as asthma, hay fever, and atopic dermatitis are at greater risk of developing depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and neuroticism. Researchers report the link was likely not causal. Source: Wiley. In an analysis published in Clinical and Experimental Allergy of data from the UK...
MENTAL HEALTH
WGAU

UGA study: pandemic housing influences mental health

The last year and a half have been a struggle for all of us, and that’s putting it lightly. But in terms of mental health, apartment-dwelling Americans—especially those living alone—may have suffered more mental health problems during the COVID-19 pandemic than those living with their families in the suburbs, suggests new research from the University of Georgia.
MENTAL HEALTH
uams.edu

UAMS-Led Study Links Mental Health Conditions to Higher Costs, Severe Maternal Morbidity During Labor, Delivery

Oct. 5, 2021 | LITTLE ROCK — Women with mental health disorders are 50% more likely to experience a severe clinical condition while giving birth compared to women without a mental health disorder and have an average of $458 in additional costs per delivery, according to a study led by Clare Brown, Ph.D., MPH, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KOMO News

Study finds link between vaping, eating disorder risk for college students

Just as students return to the University of Washington and other college campuses, a new study reveals a link between two health concerns for college students: vaping and an increased risk of developing an eating disorder. Experts say vaping and eating disorders can lead to serious health consequences. Dr. Vania...
EDUCATION
ajmc.com

Poor Sleep Quality Linked With Incidence of Mental Disorders in Large Study

Wearable accelerometer data from over 89,000 participants indicated that people with a mental illness diagnosis were more likely to have poor sleep quality than the general population. Poor sleep quality may be a contributing factor to the development of mental disorders, according to study findings published this week in PLOS...
MENTAL HEALTH
WBTV

Study: Mental health issues can be contagious in the workplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With COVID-19, remote working, issues at home, stress can build up in the workplace. A group of researchers has found that mental health issues can actually be contagious in the workplace. They studied 250,000 workers over 12 years. They found that when a team had a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheConversationCanada

Not as good as we want, not as bad as we’ve heard: Teen mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

Let’s start with the obvious. Canada’s youth are experiencing disruptions to their lives like few others in recent history. And the present school year has not started off in the direction we had hoped, with unstable COVID-19 numbers, the uncertainty of school safety and the Delta variant. Headlines declare that isolation has caused youth mental health issues and that children’s mental health is being badly harmed by the pandemic. But are youth being impacted as negatively as the headlines would have us believe? Do we really have the data — past or present — to be making such declarations? What...
KIDS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

2K+
Followers
758
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy