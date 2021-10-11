CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Machines that make water from air are here, selling in parched California

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XnzcZ_0cO0QAYY00

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices.

The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin.

“Our motto is, water from air isn’t magic, it’s science, and that’s really what we’re doing with these machines,” said Ted Bowman, design engineer at Washington state-based Tsunami Products.

Gabby Petito’s ‘odd’ final text message revealed

The system is one of several developed in recent years to extract water from humidity. Other inventions include mesh nets, solar panels and shipping containers that harvest the moisture from the air.

Bowman said his company’s machines — made for use at homes, offices, ranches and elsewhere — dehumidify the air and in doing so create water that’s filtered to make it drinkable.

The technology works especially well in foggy areas and depending on the size can produce between 200 and 1,900 gallons (900 and 8,600 liters) of water a day. The machines also operate efficiently in any area with high humidity, including California’s coastline, he said.

Kernels of truth: Where do people eat the most candy corn? These states, according to Brach’s

But they’re not cheap, with prices ranging from $30,000 to $200,000. Still, in California, where residents have been asked to conserve water because one of the worst droughts in recent history has depleted reservoirs, some homeowners are buying them to meet their water needs.

Don Johnson, of the San Francisco Bay Area city of Benicia, said he bought the smallest machine, which looks like a towering AC unit, hoping it would generate sufficient water to sustain his garden. But he found it puts out more than enough for his garden and his household.

“This machine will produce water for a lot less than you can buy bottled water at Costco for, and I believe, as time goes on and the price of freshwater through our utilities goes up, I think it’s going to more than pay for itself,” he said.

Besides the high price tag, the unit also requires a significant amount of energy to run. But Johnson said the solar panels on his roof produce enough power to operate the machine without additional energy costs.

Experts like University of California, Davis hydrology researcher Helen Dahlke said the technology makes sense for individual homeowners, especially in rural areas. But she said it is not a practical solution for California’s broader water woes.

Dahlke said the focus should be on fighting global warming to prevent future droughts.

“We really actually need to curb climate warming to really make a difference again,” she said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

Smoky Air From Wildfires Impacting Parts of California Differently

Air Quality From Wildfires Hits Some Parts of the State Harder Than Others. As part of our continuing investigation, “Dangerous Air,” NPR's California Newsroom found out how some Californians are coping with all the smoke created by wildfires in the state, and why the smoke hits some parts of California harder than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Electric boats could make a green wave on California's waters

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — On a typical day, Derek Gaines can be found working behind an E Boats Rental desk, but every now and then he gets to enjoy the perks of taking a boat out himself in the Newport Beach Harbor. What You Need To Know. Transportation makes up...
CALIFORNIA STATE
shorelinemedia.net

Taking water from air may help ease Calif. drought

With communities across the U.S. West looking for ways to cope with ongoing drought, some are turning to $30,000 machines which developers say can produce hundreds of gallons of watera day, literally pulled from thin air. (Oct. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
KGW

Drinking water, pulled from vapor in the air, helping thousands in Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. — Warm Springs Indian Reservation, straddling Highway 26 east of Mt. Hood, is 640,000 acres of high desert and forest. About 5,000 people live on the reservation that's home to three native tribes: the Warm Springs, Wasco and Paiute. There are rivers and creeks, but most homes either are not hooked up to utility pipe infrastructure or what water they do get isn't safe to drink.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Outsider.com

Drought-Stricken Californians Resorting to Drawing Water from Air

Amid widespread drought across the western U.S., Californians are so desperate for water that they’ve started springing for expensive machines that make water out of air. Washington-based Tsunami Products designed the machines, which function similarly to air conditioners, the Associated Press reports. They chill air with coils. Then they gather the water drops that form in a container.
CALIFORNIA STATE
montecitojournal.net

What Can California Learn From Israel About Water Management?

Israel is located in one of the driest regions of the world and has traditionally suffered from a scarcity of freshwater resources. Despite that challenge, it is now considered “the best nation in the world for water efficiency” according to Global Water Intelligence, an international water industry publisher. In fewer...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Iola Register

Consumers hope to make water out of air

BENICIA, Calif. (AP) — The machine Ted Bowman helped design can make water out of the air, and in parched California, some homeowners are already buying the pricey devices. The air-to-water systems work like air conditioners by using coils to chill air, then collect water drops in a basin. “Our...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Parched#Air Conditioners#Ap#Tsunami Products#Ac
OCRegister

California water conservation: Letters

We couldn’t agree more with your October 5 editorial, “State must take control of its water future.” All Californians, urban residents, rural communities, businesses and farms, have robustly responded to the need for conservation at every turn. Farmers alone have decreased water usage by double digits since 1980. It’s time for our representatives at both the state and federal level to step up and take actions needed to secure our water future. Climate scientists have told us to expect wetter wet years and drier dry ones. Without additional storage for both surface and groundwater we will continue to see those wet years wash out to sea. Two opportunities exist that could get things moving in the right direction. California voters approved $7.5 billion for water storage projects during the last drought back in 2014. Seven years later, no significant projects have been built and we’re again facing water rationing because of bureaucratic stalling. Secondly, Congress needs to pass the bi-partisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate with support from both sides of the aisle.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTSA

NORTHWEST: Is it possible to make water out of air?

Would you believe there’s a way to suck drinking water out of the air? Lars speaks with Ted Bowman, a design engineer for Tsunami Products. He shares with our audience what their product does and why even citizens in the rainy state of Oregon need this product. TheLarsLarsonShow · Ted...
SCIENCE
AFP

California's Alisal Fire burns more than 13,000 acres

California firefighters scrambled overnight Wednesday to battle a fast-moving blaze that has scorched more than 13,400 acres and prompted evacuation orders since it started Monday, according to local authorities. Burning in a dry, scrub-filled canyon about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Santa Barbara, the Alisal Fire is just five percent contained, according to the US Forest Service. More than 765 firefighters have been assigned to the blaze, the latest in what has already been a devastating wildfire season. "The main constraint has been heavy winds that have limited safe access to suppress the fire and limited the use of aircraft to engage and support fire suppression," an incident report said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale company selling products that extract water out of thin air

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Water levels across the southwest are lower than ever, and congress is considering massive investments to flood the problem. A Scottsdale company, however, believes it has a better way. Water-generating solution needed for native communities, former official says. The Sonoran Desert can be unbearable. The Sun is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Costco
CBS LA

New Climate Models Show Much Of Southern California Underwater

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A climate centered nonprofit has shown in models how some 50 cities around the world could potentially change or even disappear as a result of climate change. “Their ability to exist into the future depends on the actions we take,” said Benjamin Strauss, CEO of Climate Central. Strauss’s nonprofit Climate Central did the research and created startling images of landmarks around the world, including a few parts of Southern California like Long Beach and Huntington Beach, being impacted by rising sea levels. The Santa Monica Pier is a landmark seen from both the ground and the skies above, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

2K+
Followers
758
Post
328K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy