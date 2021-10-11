CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCoe Isom taps recruiter to keep hiring spree going

By James Dornbrook
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 3 days ago
KCoe Isom is looking to hire entry-level and experienced accounting professionals, but it also needs talented people to help with technology, training and agriculture consulting.

