KCoe Isom taps recruiter to keep hiring spree going

Recruiters turn to creativity as they aim to quickly and efficiently hire for over 10 million unfilled jobs in the United States. Over the past year and a half, more of us are reevaluating everything from our personal lives, self-care regimens, and most noticeably, our careers. Because of this, data has revealed people are quitting their jobs in droves and reporting unhappiness with their current positions. Now, this sweeping movement has left recruiters in a precarious position to fill those empty roles.

JOBS ・ 14 DAYS AGO