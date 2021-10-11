Fan’s Jim Colony with 1st ever hole-in-one

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – While using his status to the Bus Stops Here Foundation charity playing as a celebrity guest on Monday. The Fan’s Jim Colony also displayed his talents on the golf course.

Colony had his first ever hole-in-one. An ace on the second hole of ‘The Grove Course’, a 160-yard par three. The 27-holes at Treesdale Golf and Country Club designed by Arnold Palmer.

"Nice high shot landed 20 feet (short) and started rolling," Colony said of the hybrid club he hit. "The guys started yelling 'it hit the stick and bounced out'. We thought. But it went in the hole."

"I honestly didn't know what to do or say. Just laughed"

Reaction pouring in on Social Media as we work to get you more information. We did get a 'Bigfoot sighting' photo of Jim.