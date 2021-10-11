CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Data-Driven Biometric Health Apps

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular fitness community and brand CrossFit has announced the launch of 'CrossFit Precision Care,' a primary care service developed by Dr. Julie Foucher, an American MD and CrossFit athlete. The new service and its accompanying app utilize wearable data analytics, biometrics, and advanced genomics to provide personalized primary care guidance....

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

A scalable, secure, and interoperable platform for deep data-driven health management

The large amount of biomedical data derived from wearable sensors, electronic health records, and molecular profiling (e.g., genomics data) is rapidly transforming our healthcare systems. The increasing scale and scope of biomedical data not only is generating enormous opportunities for improving health outcomes but also raises new challenges ranging from data acquisition and storage to data analysis and utilization. To meet these challenges, we developed the Personal Health Dashboard (PHD), which utilizes state-of-the-art security and scalability technologies to provide an end-to-end solution for big biomedical data analytics. The PHD platform is an open-source software framework that can be easily configured and deployed to any big data health project to store, organize, and process complex biomedical data sets, support real-time data analysis at both the individual level and the cohort level, and ensure participant privacy at every step. In addition to presenting the system, we illustrate the use of the PHD framework for large-scale applications in emerging multi-omics disease studies, such as collecting and visualization of diverse data types (wearable, clinical, omics) at a personal level, investigation of insulin resistance, and an infrastructure for the detection of presymptomatic COVID-19.
HEALTH
biometricupdate.com

Innovatrics launches biometrics enrolment app and rapid remote passport reader

Innovatrics has added a rapid Universal Passport Reader to its onboarding suite for easy smartphone-based digital visa applications and a biometric enrolment app for Windows and Android portable devices to accelerate registration for its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). The new ABIS app will first be deployed on Coppernic’s ID...
NFL
towardsdatascience.com

The Power of Your Health Data Analysis

The immense possibility of personal wellbeing analytics. Do you measure it? Do you analyze it? Does it really help in improving your health?. I have pondered around this. I have seen some healthy people in my village who lived 80+ and even 90+ who have probably not even thought about tracking their health data. They just went with some good routines and habits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Foucher
biometricupdate.com

Clear Health Pass integrates with Apple Health app, adds more venues

IPhone users can now share verifiable COVID-19 status records from the Apple Health app with Clear’s Health Pass to allow easy access to venues using the Clear digital health pass platform. The development comes with the release of the latest operating software for mobile Apple devices, iOS 15. Users download...
CELL PHONES
HPCwire

Sharing the wealth of HPC-driven apps with flexible as-a-service models

Growing numbers of IT shops are delivering high performance computing systems and the applications they support as on-demand services accessed via cloud connections. In years past, high performance computing shops functioned as resources dedicated to the needs of scientists and engineers whose work required the computational power of a supercomputer. But not so today. In modern HPC shops, IT administrators function as service providers who cater to the needs of many rank-and-file HPC users who need more processing power than they can get on a desktop or laptop system.
COMPUTERS
uoregon.edu

Academic Data Analytics unit helps stakeholders to make data-driven decisions

A new website is online for Academic Data Analytics, a new unit launched by the Office of the Provost in January with the goal of supporting student and faculty success through research while addressing inequities in outcomes. Academic Data Analytics was formed to provide University of Oregon stakeholders with information...
EUGENE, OR
UPMATTERS

Top mental health apps: Do they work?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – We use apps to monitor our weight, track our workouts and even check sleep patterns. But will they work on our mental health? Are they safe?. Feeling stressed? Overwhelmed? Depressed? You are not alone. Fifty-six million Americans are suffering from anxiety or depression. “There are...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Apps#Data Driven#Biometrics#Exercise#Fitness#Crossfit#American#Md
mobihealthnews.com

Sharecare deepens behavioral health offerings with new mental health app

Sharecare, a company best known for its patient engagement and benefits-navigation tools, is looking to help folks understand how their brains work with its new mental health app Unwinding. The company pitches this new app as a way for users to help reduce their stress levels and build healthy habits....
MENTAL HEALTH
SlashGear

Samsung ditches ads in Pay and Health apps

No matter what brand of smartphone you prefer, one thing that all smartphone users have in common is the loathing of ads. No one wants to pay hundreds of dollars for a high-end premium smartphone only to have the manufacturer hit them with ads at every turn. Unfortunately, despite what users want, Samsung has been doing that with some of its apps.
CELL PHONES
Itproportal

How organizations can boost digital transformation with a data-driven culture

Digital transformation has always been closely intertwined with data. In fact, one of the first steps on the road to digital transformation is taking control of data and removing the barriers that prevent the business from exploiting it. But while technology leaders are certainly paying lip service to data by acknowledging it as an asset in their organization, to really make the most of data they must first understand and advocate for its transformative potential.
Aviation Week

Reinventing Wheels Up: New Chief Brings Data-Driven Strategy To Bizav

The business aviation industry stands on the threshold of a new era and can learn from mass-market businesses and technology disrupters. That is the view of one of the sector’s most recently minted senior leaders, Vinayak Hegde, who will bring his years of experience within Amazon, Groupon and... Subscription Required.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
TechRadar

Popular Android apps are leaking user data online

Over a dozen top Android apps listed on the Google Play Store were found to be leaking user data, according to a cybersecurity investigation. Analyzing the configuration of popular Android apps, security researchers at CyberNews found that 14 top Android apps with over 140 million collective installs are leaking sensitive user data due to improper access controls on their Firebase real-time database.
CELL PHONES
HIT Consultant

Healthcare Executives’ Guide to Data-Driven Holistic Care for LTSS Populations

As healthcare leaders reflect on lessons learned during the pandemic, the need for more tech-driven and proactive care models is taking center stage. It has become clear that organizations that invested in robust technology infrastructure early on were better positioned to not just survive a global pandemic – but thrive–growing their reach and supporting their patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
QSR magazine

Wendy's to Improve Data-Driven Insights with Google Cloud Partnership

Wendy's and Google Cloud announced a partnership to enhance the Wendy's restaurant experience and unlock new customer, restaurant, and employee experiences through data-driven insights. Wendy's intends to leverage Google Cloud's data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and hybrid cloud tools to create new ways customers can order food...
BUSINESS
The Tech Report& LLC

How to Become a Data-Driven Enterprise

Data is the future. The world has entered a data-driven information age, and the ability to collect, organize, interpret, and apply data will dictate the future success of businesses everywhere. If you’re in a company that is considering embracing the full power of data, here are a few tips to...
ECONOMY
finovate.com

Data-Driven Decision-Making with InterSystems

This is a sponsored post from InterSystems, Gold Sponsor of FinovateFall 2021. By Carmen Logue, Product Manager, InterSystems. Data-driven decision-making is something most businesses aspire to. However, for the majority, significant data silos across the enterprise often means that the data they are using is delayed and inconsistent – resulting in decisions that are neither timely nor accurate. Instead, what organizations need is real-time access to their data and a consistent enterprise view. Fortunately, this is where a data fabric with both embedded analytics and self-service business intelligence (BI) can be extremely powerful.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Transform Your Business Into A Data-Driven Mindset

Chief Technology Officer at BullsEye Telecom. Innovating and inspiring teams to dazzle customers. A typical day in the life of business leaders involves dealing with problems as they come across their desks. When leaders see a problem, they have to make decisions to solve it. This becomes easier when there are past events or trends that a leader can look at to help guide their decision-making.
ECONOMY
Gadget Flow

Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch has the BioTracker PPG 3.0 biometric sensor for health monitoring

Get 24/7 health monitoring with the Amazfit GTS 3 smartwatch. It features the BioTracker PPG 3.0 biometric sensor to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, stress levels, sleep, and more. Above all, this sleek smartwatch allows you to test and track your health with the tap of a button. You’ll then receive the results in as little as 45 seconds. Moreover, the Amazfit GTS 3 monitors your breathing rate to assess for underlying health concerns. Furthermore, this watch isn’t just for fitness advocates because it takes into consideration every movement you perform, like cleaning the house. The Health Assessment System provides a single-value score that’s unique to you for an accurate overview of your health. Finally, set this watch to monitor your stress levels throughout the day. It’ll then send you an alert if it detects abnormally high stress levels.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

AlphaFold heralds a data-driven revolution in biology and medicine

Protein structures predicted using artificial intelligence will aid medical research, but the greatest benefit will come if clinical data can be similarly used to better understand human disease. The protein structure prediction problem is the question of how a protein's sequence of amino acids results in its fully folded three-dimensional...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy