CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Urgent Plea For Pet Adoptions Issued After More Than 70 Cats Rescued From Nassau County Home

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GSbtR_0cO0PE7f00

An animal welfare organization has issued an urgent plea for help after more than 70 cats were rescued from a home on Long Island.

The Nassau County SPCA said in a post on Friday, Oct. 8, that the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter needs help with the cats rescued from the Bellmore home.

The organization said it is asking shelters and rescue groups to help accommodate the cats.

"PLEASE visit Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter to meet their wonderful cats!" the SPCA said. "Rescuing one literally saves another!"

The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter reported on Friday that it was still in the process of rescuing more cats from the hoarding house.

Many of the cats are also suffering from upper respiratory infections and eye issues, the shelter said.

"We are extremely saddened to see so many cats in this condition, but hope there will be people out there willing to open their hearts and homes to these special cats," the shelter said. "If you are interested in adopting one of these babies, please reach out to our adoption department ASAP: adoption@tohmail.org."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hempstead, NY
Lifestyle
Nassau County, NY
Pets & Animals
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Lifestyle
Hempstead, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Bellmore, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cats#Long Island#Animal Welfare#Hoarding#Spca
Daily Voice

Statewide Alert Issued For Missing NY Man

Seen him? An alert was issued by New York State Police investigators as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a 45-year-old man who has been reported missing for several days.New York State Police issued a statewide alert for Gabriel Dumore out of Harrisville, a hamlet and former village in…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Voice

Two Men Injured In Drive-By Long Island Shooting

Two men were hospitalized after being struck during a drive-by shooter on Long Island, police said.At approximately 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, a 27-year-old man and 40-year-old man were traveling west on Middle Country Road in Coram near the intersection of Winfield Davis Drive in a Volkswagen w…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By Compact SUV At Long Island Parking Lot

An investigation is underway after a woman was struck and killed by a compact SUV at a Long Island parking lot.The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Deer Park.Anita Levitt, age 80, of Deer Park, was parked in a handicapped parking space in front of 1944 Deer Park Ave. when s…
TRAFFIC
Daily Voice

Woman Dies After House Fire Breaks Out In Connecticut

A Connecticut woman was killed during a house fire that caused extensive damage.The fire started around 7:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 14 in Litchfield County, at 314 Buckingham Street in Watertown.The blaze was contained to the first floor in the back of the house with heavy heat and smoke coming from…
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy