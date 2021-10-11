A Quarter of the Nation's Critical Infrastructure Is at Risk of Flooding. It's Going to Get Worse
The United States’ infrastructure is not prepared to withstand the effects of the climate crisis. At all. According to a new report from the First Street Foundation, a research and technology nonprofit, a quarter of the nation’s critical infrastructure — including hospitals, police stations, fire departments, utilities, airports, and critical manufacturing — is at risk of flooding.www.chron.com
