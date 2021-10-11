CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Dies After Being Shot In The Neck At Hollywood Metro Station; Suspect At Large

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman has died after being shot at the Hollywood Metro Station, authorities have confirmed, and the gunman is still on the loose. The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Hollywood/Vine station, where witnesses say an agitated man got into a verbal dispute with the female victim. When the train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, the man pulled out a gun, shot the woman in the neck, and fled.

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Man dies after being shot on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News

Man dies after being shot on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News. Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Manning Road in Suffolk, suspect arrested. Police ID man fatally shot on Warwick Boulevard in Newport News. Fatal crash on I-64 in New Kent County. Tides manager Gary Kendall won't return in 2022. Police...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
fox29.com

Man dies after being shot multiple times in Trenton, police say

TRENTON - A Trenton man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times on the street early Thursday morning in New Jersey's capital. Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to Hoffman Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of gunfire. MORE LOCAL HEADLINE. Police found 50-year-old...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
WISN

'Senseless': 3 shot dead over parking spot dispute, mom says

MILWAUKEE — A mother says her daughter and two other people were shot dead in a fight over how a car was parked. The shooting happened at about 9:35 p.m. Thursday at North 8th and West Cherry streets in Milwaukee. Police said four people suffered gunshot wounds. The Medical Examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WJTV 12

Canton teen dies after being shot in head

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton teenager died early Wednesday morning after being shot in the head. Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the shooting happened on N. Canal Street around 1:30 a.m. The victim, 17-year-old Jaihlen Sims, died at the hospital. Brown said there’s no motive or suspect at...
CANTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Station#Hollywood And Vine#Baseball Hat#Cbsla#Cpr#Hispanic
fox5dc.com

Driver who crashed after being shot in Glenarden identified

GLENARDEN, Md. - Prince George's County police have identified a driver was killed after he was shot and his vehicle crashed on Ardwick Ardmore Road in Glenarden Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the victim, who died near the intersection with Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around 2:05 p.m., was 47-year-old...
GLENARDEN, MD
CBS Philly

Teenager Shot Twice While Leaving North Philadelphia Vigil, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, police say. The incident happened on 22nd and Lehigh Streets after the teenager was leaving a vigil around 7 p.m. Investigators don’t know if the shooting was related to the vigil. The victim was shot twice in the left calf and is in stable condition, police say. He was transported to Temple University by police. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded After Confronting Maskless Woman In Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the West Town neighborhood. Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on. A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Pursuit Suspect Who Walked Onto 60 Freeway, Climbed Into Sedan And Ran Into Rosemead Hotel In Custody

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A pursuit suspect who exited his vehicle on the 60 Freeway and climbed into another sedan before getting out and running into a Fairfield Inn & Suits in Rosemead is now in custody, along with a woman he was with during the pursuit. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies began pursuing the suspect on suspicion of a stolen vehicle in Montebello. After a short pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran onto the 60 freeway before jumping in the passenger’s seat of a black sedan. The sedan eventually pulled over near the Fairfield Inn & Suites located near San Gabriel Boulevard and Montebello Town Center. The suspect then ran on foot into the hotel where he was hiding from deputies. Authorities discovered the suspect hiding in the bushes behind the hotel. Police said he will be considered for carjacking charges for jumping into another car on the 60 Freeway.
ROSEMEAD, CA
KMOV

Man dies after being shot in East St. Louis overnight

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in East St. Louis overnight. The Illinois State Police Department reports that agents found an injured 38-year-old man after responding a call for “shots fired” around 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Missouri Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Homeless Man Dies of Injuries After Being Set On Fire In San Francisco Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A homeless man who was sleeping on the street in San Francisco has died of his injuries after being set on fire in the city’s Mission District, police said Thursday. On Friday, officers responded at around 5 a.m. to the area of 25th St. and South Van Ness Ave. for a reported aggravated assault with fire. A 43-year-old man who was being treated by paramedics told officers he was asleep in his sleeping bag and he awoke to fire burning his sleeping bag. The unidentified victim suffered burn injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The next day, the man succumbed to his injuries and the medical examiner’s office deemed the incident a homicide, police said. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail. There was no information available on a suspect. Police urged anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy