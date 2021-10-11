Woman Dies After Being Shot In The Neck At Hollywood Metro Station; Suspect At Large
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A woman has died after being shot at the Hollywood Metro Station, authorities have confirmed, and the gunman is still on the loose. The incident unfolded around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Hollywood/Vine station, where witnesses say an agitated man got into a verbal dispute with the female victim. When the train stopped at the Hollywood and Vine station, the man pulled out a gun, shot the woman in the neck, and fled.losangeles.cbslocal.com
