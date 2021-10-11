Woman Dies After Being Shot In The Neck At Hollywood Metro Station; Suspect At Large

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — A pursuit suspect who exited his vehicle on the 60 Freeway and climbed into another sedan before getting out and running into a Fairfield Inn & Suits in Rosemead is now in custody, along with a woman he was with during the pursuit. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department deputies began pursuing the suspect on suspicion of a stolen vehicle in Montebello. After a short pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran onto the 60 freeway before jumping in the passenger’s seat of a black sedan. The sedan eventually pulled over near the Fairfield Inn & Suites located near San Gabriel Boulevard and Montebello Town Center. The suspect then ran on foot into the hotel where he was hiding from deputies. Authorities discovered the suspect hiding in the bushes behind the hotel. Police said he will be considered for carjacking charges for jumping into another car on the 60 Freeway.

