Records support alleged Cuomo victim’s timeline of mansion visit: report

The New York State Executive Mansion, the official residence of the Governor of New York, in Albany, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Photo credit Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Electronic records reportedly support the timeline of an aide who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her last year.

Subpoenas issued by the state Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and by law enforcement confirmed that Brittany Commisso visited the Executive Mansion in early December, according to the Times Union. On that day, she said Cuomo groped her in a sexually aggressive way after assisting him with a problem involving his cellphone.

The records supported Commisso’s account of helping the governor send a note to a director of the governor’s offices, and then called them to confirm receipt, according to the report.

The report, though, said records showed Commisso’s visit happened in December, rather than on Nov. 16, which was incorrectly stated in the state attorney’s general’s report.

The AG’s office denoted that Commisso didn’t remember exactly when the incident happened. They said the date came around when she was asked to take a picture of a document, which was found to be dated Nov. 16.

When meeting with a sheriff’s investigator in August, Commisso reportedly asked to subpoena the records needed to verify the date.

State Police security records and swipe card access records are also part of the records, which confirmed Commisso was back at her office shortly after visiting the mansion, sources said.

Commisso’s allegations were among the prominent portions of state Attorney General Letitia James’ report, which concluded the governor acted inappropriately with 11 women.

Commisso remained anonymous until early August, when she told CBS News that filing the criminal complaint against Cuomo “was the right thing to do.”

The 33-year-old, who began working as an executive assistant in the governor’s office in 2017. She said the Executive Mansion incident culminated after years of alleged inappropriate behavior.

“What he did to me was a crime, he broke the law,” she said in the CBS interview.

Commisso was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

Cuomo’s lawyer, Rita Glavin, sent a 25-page letter to the state Assembly Judiciary Committee as it prepares its own report on the accusations against the former governor, the Daily News reported last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.