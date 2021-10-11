CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Crow Wing County Attorney: no charges warranted in shooting death of Winston Smith

By Sloane Martin
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQuSv_0cO0OQDg00

The Crow Wing County Attorney announced Monday the US Marshals Task Force members who shot and killed Winston Smith in Minneapolis were reasonable and justified in their deadly use of force and suggests no criminal prosecution.

County Attorney Donald Ryan, in a letter to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman writes that Smith was noncompliant, drew his handgun and fired at officers. He was shot by two deputies attempting to arrest him on a warrant in June on the roof of an Uptown parking lot. Ryan’s office was reviewing the case instead of Hennepin County to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Ryan states he could not conclude who fired first, Smith or the officers, but that that detail was “irrelevant” because “once an individual initiates a deadly force confrontation, a law enforcement officer does not have to wait to be shot or shot at before reacting.”

A lawyer for the woman with Smith at the time said she did not see a gun on Smith or in the car. Ryan’s report says the BCA recovered a handgun on the driver’s side floor with a live cartridge in the chamber and the magazine empty.

Ryan writes that the officers were wearing tactical vests that identified them as law enforcement and they identified themselves through the squad car’s PA system.

Smith’s shooting sparked weeks of protests and unrest as demonstrators called for release of the identities of the officers involved and body-worn camera footage. Law enforcement said none of the task force members were wearing body worn cameras.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCCO News Talk 830

Hennepin County Sheriff credits diverse workforce for hiring uptick, will seek approval for more hiring

Despite police officer staffing levels decreasing at departments across the country including in Minneapolis, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says hiring levels are actually up in his department. Sheriff Hutching telling WCCO Radio's Henry Lake on Tuesday night that having a diverse sheriff's office has contributed to the increase. "The...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

Department of Public Safety: Buckle Up or get a ticket

Buckle up. That's the message from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. According to the DPS, 93.4 % of Minnesota drivers buckle up when driving. However, it's the remaining six percent who Office of Safety Director Mike Hansen is worried about. "That remaining six percent who don't are so over...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Crow Wing County, MN
Crime & Safety
Crow Wing County, MN
Government
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Government
County
Crow Wing County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Hennepin County, MN
Government
WCCO News Talk 830

One dead, 14 wounded in St. Paul bar shooting

Multiple shooters opened fire early Sunday morning in a crowded downtown St. Paul bar, killing a 20-year-old woman and wounding 14 others. Saint Paul police say the calls came in around 12:15 a.m. from the Seventh Street Truck Park, located near the Xcel Energy Center. "Officers rushed to the scene,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Attorney#Crow#Pa System#Bca
WCCO News Talk 830

State wants to raise sentencing level against Kim Potter

Minnesota state prosecutors are seeking a higher level of sentencing against former Brooklyn Center police officer, Kim Potter, who is charged with killing Daunte Wright in April. In a Friday court filing, prosecutors said they will ask for an upward sentencing departure saying Potter's conduct "caused a greater-than-normal danger to...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
WCCO News Talk 830

2 arrested after man hit and killed by car in St. Paul

Two people were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder Tuesday night in connection to a man who was hit and killed by a car earlier in the day. Saint Paul Police were called to the intersection of Tenth Street East and Broadway Street at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported seeing a body lying in the street. Officers found a man in his 20s, who was unresponsive and had severe head trauma. Medics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

Downtown Minneapolis shootout, car crash leaves bystander dead near Target Field

A woman is dead after two vehicles crashed during a high speed shootout through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. Minneapolis police were called shortly after 11 p.m. on a report that two cars were driving side by side and shooting at one another near Loring Park. Police say the vehicles traveled at a high rate of speed through downtown Minneapolis and crashed at the intersection of 5th Street and 6th Avenue in the North Loop near Target Field.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

Body-worn camera video reveals disturbing details of officers firing nonlethal rounds at Floyd protesters

Police body worn camera footage revealed by the Minnesota Reformer, shows officers in discriminately firing nonlethal rounds at protesters in the days after George Floyd’s murder. The video also shows police at times demeaning and mocking protesters and media. One officer speaks of “hunting” down protesters. One exclaims, “Gotcha!” after...
PROTESTS
WCCO News Talk 830

Winkler plans run for Hennepin County attorney in 2022

The election is more than a year away, but there are now two people in the running for Hennepin County attorney. "We need leadership in Hennepin County, in Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs, on public safety, on criminal justice reform, and racial justice," said House Democratic leader Ryan Winkler, appearing on the WCCO Morning News with Steve Simpson.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

Arrest made in shooting of Woodbury teen

Police say they've arrested a man believed to have pulled the trigger when a teenager was shot to death during a graduation party in Woodbury. The arrest was made in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of Saint Paul, and the suspect is in the Washington County jail. Charges are not yet filed.
WOODBURY, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy