Daniel Craig Makes Pit Stop At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Photo: Getty Images

The Bank of America Roval 400 raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend with a special guest in the stands: James Bond.

Daniel Craig , who has portrayed the famed British spy since 2006, made his first trip to North Carolina to attend his first NASCAR race on Sunday (October 11), per WLTX . Not only did he watch the fast-paced driving and quick turns, he also waved the green flag and served as the honorary starter for the race.

The official NASCAR Twitter account shared moments of the actor's time at the race, including when he waved the green flag as dozens of cars flew by. The account also shared a photo of Craig posing alongside the trophy with the witty caption: "No Time to Drive."

After a drama-filled race of rivalry and revenge, Kyle Larson finished first to continue his playoff run.

Craig made his first appearance as 007 in 2006 in Casino Royale and has gone on to reprise the role throughout the years in Quantum of Solace , Skyfall , and Spectre . After premiering in London on September 28, his fifth and final Bond performance, No Time to Die , marks the end of his long run as the world's most famous spy.