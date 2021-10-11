CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Daniel Craig Makes Pit Stop At Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Bank of America Roval 400 raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend with a special guest in the stands: James Bond.

Daniel Craig , who has portrayed the famed British spy since 2006, made his first trip to North Carolina to attend his first NASCAR race on Sunday (October 11), per WLTX . Not only did he watch the fast-paced driving and quick turns, he also waved the green flag and served as the honorary starter for the race.

The official NASCAR Twitter account shared moments of the actor's time at the race, including when he waved the green flag as dozens of cars flew by. The account also shared a photo of Craig posing alongside the trophy with the witty caption: "No Time to Drive."

After a drama-filled race of rivalry and revenge, Kyle Larson finished first to continue his playoff run.

Craig made his first appearance as 007 in 2006 in Casino Royale and has gone on to reprise the role throughout the years in Quantum of Solace , Skyfall , and Spectre . After premiering in London on September 28, his fifth and final Bond performance, No Time to Die , marks the end of his long run as the world's most famous spy.

thedigitalfix.com

Daniel Craig had no idea he was a meme

Every Friday, James Bond actor Daniel Craig welcomes the weekend for us on Twitter. It’s a pleasant meme, creating a Pavlovian response to chill out and take a breather. Craig had no idea this was a thing until recently. In an interview with The New York Times, he was asked...
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Lea Seydoux and Daniel Craig had emotional goodbye

Lea Seydoux and Daniel Craig "cried and hugged" after filming their "very emotional" final 'No Time To Die' scene together. Lea Seydoux and Daniel Craig "cried and hugged" after filming their final 'No Time To Die' scene together. The James Bond co-stars shared a "very emotional" moment once the cameras...
CELEBRITIES
