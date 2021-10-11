UPS, FedEx, USPS holiday shipping deadlines have arrived. Here are dates you need to know

Holiday shipping deadlines are in. Photo credit Getty Images

Even Santa has deadlines to hit.

The U.S. Postal Service, UPS and FedEx have released recommended shipping dates for items to arrive at their destination by Christmas Day.

USPS (Continental U.S.)

- Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

USPS (Alaska)

- Retail Ground Service: Dec. 2

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18

- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

USPS (Hawaii)

- Retail Ground Service: N/A

- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17

- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21

FedEx

- Ground Economy: Dec. 9

- Ground and Home Delivery: Dec. 15

- Express Saver: Dec. 21

- Two-Day and Two-Day AM: Dec. 22

- Overnight Services: Dec. 23

- Same Day: Dec. 24

UPS

- Ground: Pricing here

- Three-Day Select: Dec. 21

- Two-Day Air Services: Dec. 22

- Next-Day Air Services: Dec. 23

Other shipping deadlines – plus information on mailing for international and military destinations – are also available via USPS, FedEx and UPS.

In 2020, mail carriers were stacked with millions of additional shipments for the holidays, as many Americans opted for virtual family gatherings during the winter surge. With the coronavirus pandemic's continued crunch on the worldwide supply chain, continued social distancing and the implementation of the U.S. Postal Service's cost savings plan, these dates are more important than they've been in years.

Mark your calendars accordingly.