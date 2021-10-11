Pick your own pumpkin this fall at one of these patches across Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With Halloween knocking on our door, it’s time to get your decorations out, plan your costume, and go pick a staple of fall — pumpkins!. Although experts say there’s likely to be a small shortage of pumpkins this year, many patches across the Commonwealth have plenty of fall activities for the whole family to enjoy! We compiled the following list of a few fan favorites throughout Virginia for you to enjoy this fall: