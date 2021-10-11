CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Colorado-like East Texas ranch on sale for $12.9 million

By Plamedie Ifasso
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 3 days ago
A newly listed ranch called Pine Mountain Lakes is reminiscent of Colorado or Montana but is not far from Dallas. Listed at $12.9 million, the Pine Mountain Lakes property features piney woods forest and three fully stocked and managed large fishing lakes. The terrain of the 800-acre property includes mountaintop mesas, overlooks and meadows. There are loops to a bigger lake paired with an island and electrical services.

Dallas Business Journal

HomeGoods' new distribution center could bring up to 1,000 new jobs

The massive HomeGoods Distribution Center is anticipated to break ground in late November in Fort Worth, bringing with it about 1,000 potential new jobs. The Massachusetts-based retailer signed a 20-year build-to-suit lease at one of the largest proposed industrial parks in the region. According to documents from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new distribution center will span more than 1 million square feet and is estimated to cost about $80.3 million.
Dallas Business Journal

Launch of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Small Business Accelerator

Our new signature initiative strategically aims to meet diverse community needs that have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted small businesses and people of color. We are thrilled to launch our first cohorts in Austin and Dallas with the goal of taking this program to under-served communities across the entire state of Texas. “With this initiative, PeopleFund is further responding to our community needs and to our stakeholders’ readiness to advance economic justice. It is an honor to launch this program with the leading support from Truist as sponsor of the first cohort, Austin Community Foundation, and the support from all individuals and institutions that are making this program a reality. This is a true community effort,” said Gustavo Lasala, PeopleFund’s President and CEO. Katherine Sobel, Director of Training and Education, explains “the BIPOC Small Business Accelerator is grounded in a plan to graduate 20 entrepreneurs of color per quarter, providing participants with the network, tools, and resources needed to grow their businesses. In addition to continued access to business coaching, participants who successfully complete the program receive a loan of up to $50,000 along with a grant of 10% of the loan amount.” “Providing access to capital, education, and resources to build healthy small businesses is among the ways we fulfill Truist’s purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities,” said Keitt King, head of Truist Community Capital. “Our loan commitment and grant to the BIPOC Small Business Accelerator supports minority-, women- and veteran-owned small businesses in under-served areas around Texas on their journey to financial stability and independence, and will help create thousands of jobs.” “To reverse the growing wealth gap in Central Texas, we must invest in economic opportunities and foster small business growth among undercapitalized populations,” Mike Nellis, Chief Executive Officer, Austin Community Foundation, said. “By partnering with PeopleFund on the BIPOC Business Accelerator program, Austin Community Foundation is able to leverage its resources and further increase the economic security of Black, Indigenous and people of color working to overcome the challenges exacerbated by COVID-19.” The BIPOC Small Business Accelerator is made possible through a generous seed grant and a $3 million loan capital commitment from Truist Financial Corporation, along with a co-investment from Austin Community Foundation, and support from AppSumo, The Regions Foundation (a nonprofit funded primarily by Regions Bank), Capital One, BBVA (now part of PNC), Woodforest National Bank, U.S. Bank, and numerous other institutions and individuals. For more information re: eligibility and the application process for the BIPOC Small Business Accelerator please visit us at: https://peoplefund.org/bipoc-business-accelerator/
Dallas Business Journal

DMN: Alabama investor purchases huge Craig Ranch apartment community in McKinney

An Alabama investor has purchased a large McKinney apartment community in the Craig Ranch area, according to a story in The Dallas Morning News. Birmingham-based Harbert Management Corp. purchased The Parkside at Craig Ranch, which has more than 1,800 units in the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch development. The community was built over the past seven years by Columbus Realty Partners, according to the article.
Dallas Business Journal

Texas Auto Show introduces 2022 vehicles to State Fair audience

As part of the State Fair of Texas, the Texas Auto Show introduces the 2022 vehicle lineup to the public, including big reveals from Ram and Toyota. The auto show has been part of the State Fair since 1913 and runs through Oct. 17. For more information and a complete list of vehicles on display during the 2021 show, click here. TexasAutoShow.BigTex.com.
Dallas Business Journal

Following $150M raise, Seattle homebuying startup expands, looks to hire in Texas

A West Coast startup is entering the local fast-paced residential real estate market intending to turn all buyers into cash buyers. Following a massive $150 million Series C funding round in June, Seattle-based homebuying startup Flyhomes wants to expand nationwide. And it’s starting with an expansion into the Lone Star state markets of Dallas, Austin and Houston.
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

