Barring a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, data indicates that workers could return to the office en masse by early next year, bolstering the sluggish North Texas office market. According to the Cushman & Wakefield's Predicting the Return to the Office report, current data forecasts a return to office by January or February next year. At the current rate, most of the world will achieve herd resiliency, or more than 70% of the population having been vaccinated or infected, by Q2 next year. If current vaccination trends hold, the U.S. should hit herd resiliency in the fourth quarter of this year.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO