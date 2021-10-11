BOMA Greater Minneapolis names Sarah Anderson as new CEO/0resident
Anderson, the former state representative from Plymouth, will succeed Kevin Lewis as CEO of the the trade group for commercial office building professionals.www.bizjournals.com
