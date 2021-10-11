Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

ATLANTA -- My favorite quote of the Falcons entire trip to London was Jaylinn Hawkins saying it's a "long-ass flight" to get from Atlanta to London and back again. Fortunately for Hawkins and the rest of the team, the trip back to the States was a "long-ass flight" that came after a win. The Falcons enter into the bye week 2-3 after a 27-20 victory over the Jets. But before we dive headfirst into the bye week, let's take one more look back at the Jets game through my notebook.