CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inside Tori's Notebook: A fourth quarter stand and rookies command in victory over Jets

By Tori McElhaney
atlantafalcons.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA -- My favorite quote of the Falcons entire trip to London was Jaylinn Hawkins saying it's a "long-ass flight" to get from Atlanta to London and back again. Fortunately for Hawkins and the rest of the team, the trip back to the States was a "long-ass flight" that came after a win. The Falcons enter into the bye week 2-3 after a 27-20 victory over the Jets. But before we dive headfirst into the bye week, let's take one more look back at the Jets game through my notebook.

www.atlantafalcons.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantafalcons.com

Traveling an NFL team to London | Behind the scenes | Atlanta Falcons

That Atlanta Falcons prepare to take on the New York Jets in an NFL International Series game in London. Falcons Director of Operations Brandon Ruth details the process and logistics behind traveling an entire NFL team and staff across the Atlantic.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Inside Tori's Notebook: Analyzing the most frustrating moments of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- I know. I know. The last thing you want to do is rehash the Falcons 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team. But look, it's important to know where this team's headspace is, and to understand what coaches and players gleaned from a frustrating loss. So, that's what we are going to continue to do with this series through the good, and not-so-good.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons injury report: Erik Harris, Avery Williams doubtful to play Jets

Avery Williams showed up as limited with a hamstring issue on Thursday's participation report. The ailment has impacted his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The rookie cornerback was considered doubtful to play the Week 5 contest. Erik Harris (calf) received the same designation. The...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Falcons Daily: Can Atlanta's depth hold up in first real test against the Jets in London?

ATLANTA -- I feel like I have ran the depth narrative into the ground this week. First it was how to account for Isaiah Oliver's absence. Then, it was how to fill in for Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. I've already written out the options the Falcons have to fill these holes on offense and defense, but I wanted to take a broader look at the Falcons depth.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Who will win, Falcons or Jets? Experts' Picks

The Atlanta Falcons have crossed the pond to "host" the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Sunday. A rare match up between these two only seeing each other for the 13th time ever and the first time since 2017. The Falcons lead the all-time series 7-5, and have won three of the last four including their last game 25-20 in 2017.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Matt Ryan becomes seventh quarterback in NFL history with 5,000 completions

Matt Ryan became the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 completion's in Sunday's game against the Jets. Ryan joins Tom Brady (6,897) and Ben Roethlisberger (5,159) as the only active players to eclipse the 5,000 mark. Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL's leader...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richie Grant
Person
Jalen Mayfield
Person
Matt Ryan
atlantafalcons.com

Five things to watch when the Falcons face the Jets in London

ATLANTA -- The difference between a 2-3 record and 1-4 one doesn't seem too different in the grand scheme of a season. But for the Falcons to enter into their bye week next week with the former rather than the latter, it means a great deal to the overall feelings surrounding the team and where it is in the first year of this new regime.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafalcons.com

Wyche: Why it's vital for Falcons to quickly work through growing pains

The Falcons are close to critical territory after just four weeks. This isn't about wins or losses, either. This is about playing games that matter as the season progresses. Don't think team owner Arthur Blank, management and the coaching staff were naïve to the fact that building a proper roster and being competitive wasn't going to be a potentially teeth-gnashing process.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Twitter reacts to Kyle Pitts' career-day against New York Jets in London

Kyle Pitts shined in Sunday's game against the New York Jets in London. The No. 4 pick racked up nine catches for 119 yards and a touchdown. The game was a coming-out party for Pitts, who has been up and down throughout the season. His touchdown came in the first quarter when he shook Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Meyers for the two-yard reception. His play excited many fans who have been eagerly awaiting a big performance out of the rookie.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Rookies#American Football
atlantafalcons.com

Bair: Why Falcons need run game to get right vs. Jets

The Falcons have done some good things in the run game. Those efforts, however, have been surrounded by sputters, false starts and stops. Head coach Arthur Smith's scheme has a proven track record of success on the ground, providing real optimism it can be a weapon once it finds a rhythm.
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Kendall Sheffield activated off injured reserve ahead of Jets game

We haven't seen much of Kendall Sheffield this season, since the defensive back was held back throughout training camp with a hamstring injury. It was significant enough that Sheffield was placed on injured reserve at the start of the 2021 season. Sheffield -- and Josh Andrews, too -- have been...
NFL
atlantafalcons.com

Three gut reactions after Falcons Week 5 contest vs. Jets

The Falcons have an early bye. They should feel good heading into it earning a positive result against the New York Jets on Sunday. They rode an all-around excellent first half to victory, surviving a bumpy final two periods to secure an essential win, in London, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atlantafalcons.com

Tori's Takeaways: The Kyle Pitts era emerges in victory over Jets in London

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Matt Ryan made his way over to grab a headset immediately following the Falcons 27-20 win over the Jets on Sunday. As the postgame interview started, Ryan was asked about his rookie tight end right off the bat. "I thought Kyle Pitts played the best game he's...
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

Falcons claim second win with victory over Jets in London

LONDON, UK — UPDATE: The Falcons left it a little close in the end, but nonetheless claimed their second win of the season by beating the Jets 27-20. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught his first career touchdown pass as part of a banner day that included nine catches for 119 yards.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Jets cut Falcons lead to 20-17 in fourth quarter

The Jets started slowly again on Sunday, but they have a shot in the fourth quarter against the Falcons. Michael Carter‘s two-yard touchdown run and Jamison Crowder‘s two-point conversion cut Atlanta’s lead to 20-17 with just under seven minutes left to play in the game. The touchdown was set up by a 27-yard catch by Denzel Mims and a 41-yard pass interference penalty on Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy