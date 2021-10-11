CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals provide injury updates on Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals dodged some bullets coming out of a Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a press conference Monday and confirmed reports about Joe Burrow, saying the throat injury won’t be any cause for concern this week and that he’s already back at Paul Brown Stadium. The former No. 1 pick doesn’t know when the injury occurred, per ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Taylor also revealed that star safety Jessie Bates got “rattled up” but will be fine for next week, according to The Athletic’s Jay Morrison.

Burrow went to a hospital for precautionary reasons on Sunday and was released later that night after everything checked out fine.

Bates got hurt on one of the last plays of the game, taking a bad hit over the middle.

Cincinnati also made roster moves on Monday, shipping one linebacker to injured reserve and two starters to the COVID-19/reserve list.

