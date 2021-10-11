Humphreys Co. Outdoor Report for Oct. 10th
Area lake levels have come up form the rainfall which fell last week in the Tennessee river valley, with levels as of Sunday at New Johnsonville holding stable at just over 356 ft, with TVA predicting levels to remain stable this week. Flow rates have been around or just above the 100,000 cfs mark, which is very strong, TVA is showing that the flow rates are going to be around the 100,000 cfs mark this whole week. Water temps are holding in the low to mid 70’s, but a cold front is expected next weekend, which will bring more seasonable weather, and hopefully bring the water temps down into the 60’s.www.visithumphreys.com
