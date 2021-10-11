CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damien Harris reportedly ‘day-to-day’ after suffering multiple injuries on Sunday

By Alex Barth
985thesportshub.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots were without Damien Harris for most of their win over the Texans on Sunday. Harris played just 21 snaps – the least of any running back – while dealing with chest and rib injuries. However, those injuries aren’t as severe as things may have initially appeared. According to...

985thesportshub.com

SportsGrid

Damien Harris Avoids Serious Injury

Https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1447633635281149952. Harris exited the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Texans twice — once in the third quarter and once in the fourth — but he appears to have avoided a significant injury. He’s dealing with chest and rib injuries, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that he’s day-to-day. That...
NFL
numberfire.com

Patriots' Damien Harris (ribs/chest) day-to-day

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (ribs/chest) is considered to be day-to-day with his injuries after his tests came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports. It's good news for Harris, who was in visible pain at multiple points during Sunday's too-close Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Harris again operated as the Patriots' top running back, but may be fumbling his way out of that job after another costly turnover at the goal line.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Patriots Personnel Report: Rhamondre Stevenson gets bigger role vs Texans

Patriots rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson returned to the active lineup in Sunday’s win over the Texans, and came close to delivering the go-ahead play in their fourth-quarter comeback. Stevenson played 22 offensive snaps on Sunday, topping the five he played against the Dolphins in Week 1. Stevenson spent Weeks...
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs Texans injury analysis: Damien Harris’ departure tests the New England running back depth

Even though they managed to improve their record to 2-3, the New England Patriots cannot be entirely happy about their Week 5 win over the Houston Texans. Not only did they play some sloppy football in the first half of the game — finding themselves in a 13-point hole in the early third quarter — they also saw some of their players go down with injuries.
NFL
NESN

Damien Harris Injury: Patriots Get Encouraging Update On Running Back

Monday offered positive news on Patriots running back Damien Harris. The third-year back suffered a chest injury during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Harris was sidelined with the ailment during the second half, briefly returned then left for good after aggravating it. New England head coach Bill Belichick did...
NFL
MassLive.com

Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB avoids serious blow, considered ‘day-to-day’ after leaving Texans game (report)

HOUSTON — Though Damien Harris sustained a pair of injuries against the Texans, apparently neither is expected to sideline him long term. The Patriots running back left the game twice on Sunday, first with a chest injury and later with a rib ailment that he wouldn’t return from. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “tests ruled out anything significant and he’s best described as day-to-day.”
NFL
247Sports

New England Patriots: RB Damien Harris expected to be fine after leaving Sunday's game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris avoided any serious injuries in Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Harris was in and out of the win after exiting the game with a chest injury, returning, and then exiting again after suffering an injury to his ribs.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Damien Harris affecting Week 6 waiver pickups

Saquon Barkley, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and Damien Harris all exited last week's games early, springing their respective handcuff RBs into action (Devontae Booker, Darrel Williams, Rhamondre Stevenson). As RB depth charts around the league are affected by injury, so are Week 6 RB rankings. Get the latest injury updates on these players ahead of your waiver wire pickups.
NFL
CBS Boston

Damien Harris, Shaq Mason Non-Participants In Patriots’ Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots appeared to have caught some good news when both Shaq Mason and Damien Harris were present for the start of practice on Wednesday. Yet as it turns out, neither was capable of participating in the session. Both Mason (abdomen) and Harris (ribs) were listed as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session, along with cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion). Mason missed Sunday’s game in Houston, along with most of his offensive line brethren. Harris played but suffered a rib injury late in the 25-22 win. Nine Patriots were listed as limited participants: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulder), DB Cody Davis (knee), S Kyle Dugger (hamstring), K Nick Folk (left knee), OL Justin Herron (abdomen), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and LB Kyle Van Noy (groin). The Patriots are preparing to host the Cowboys, who had two players that did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: defensive end Dorance Armstrong and star cornerback Trevon Diggs. Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited, along with two other Cowboys.
NFL
Boston Herald

Patriots-Cowboys practice reports: Damien Harris, Shaq Mason sit out team drills Wednesday

RB Damien Harris (ribs) CB Shaun Wade (concussion) LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (shoulders) S Kyle Dugger (hamstring) OL Justin Herron (abdomen) CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) DB Jalen Mills (hamstring) LB Ronnie Perkins (ankle) LB Kyle Van Noy (groin) COWBOYS. Did not participate. DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) CB Trevon Diggs (ankle) Limited...
NFL
