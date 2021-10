In 2015, Tedeschi Trucks Band put together a tribute to Joe Cocker’s legendary Mad Dogs & Englishmen 1970 tour featuring a number of the original participants and contemporary artists for a guest-filled set at LOCKN'. The new documentary Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen profiles the historic run through the lens of the TTB set. A trailer for the film premiered via Brooklyn Vegan ahead of Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen coming to theaters for screenings over the next two months.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO