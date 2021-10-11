CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear James Taylor & Joni Mitchell’s ‘You Can Close Your Eyes’ Live Duet From 1970

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA live rendition of Joni Mitchell and James Taylor performing “You Can Close Your Eyes” from London in 1970 is now available digitally for the first time. The rare duet is set to appear on Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) due out on November 12. In...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Rolling Stones Producer Never Knew Why Charlie Watts Was a Member

Former producer and engineer Chris Kimsey said he always wondered why the late Charlie Watts was a member of the Rolling Stones. Kimsey first worked with the Stones as they recorded 1971's Sticky Fingers, and remained associated with them until 1981’s Tattoo You. His career also includes collaborations with Elton John, Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton and many others.
MUSIC
1057kokz.com

Hear Elton John & Stevie Wonder’s first-ever duet, “Finish Line”

They’ve worked together twice previously, but Elton John and Stevie Wonder have finally recorded an actual duet: “Finish Line,” which is available now as a digital download and on all streaming services. In 1985, Elton and Stevie teamed with Dionne Warwick and Gladys Knight to record the HIV/AIDS charity single...
MUSIC
publicradiotulsa.org

On the next All This Jazz, music from the late Dr. Lonnie Smith, Joni Mitchell, Renee Rosnes, & more

Here's hoping you'll catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic. We'll offer an encore presentation of a show that first aired back in 2018 -- a mighty fine program featuring cuts by (among others) Pee Wee Russell, Sarah Vaughan, Renee Rosnes, Joni Mitchell, Cecil Taylor, Ron Carter, Conrad Herwig, and Dr. Lonnie Smith, the brilliant "soul jazz" organ whiz who died earlier this week at 79. Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, be it online, over the air, or via smart speaker, All This Jazz delivers top-shelf jazz recordings across a wide range of styles. And finally, please note that you can always find ATJ's playlist information here, at the bottom of the page...and that we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.
TULSA, OK
JamBase

Watch ‘Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen’ Trailer

In 2015, Tedeschi Trucks Band put together a tribute to Joe Cocker’s legendary Mad Dogs & Englishmen 1970 tour featuring a number of the original participants and contemporary artists for a guest-filled set at LOCKN'. The new documentary Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen profiles the historic run through the lens of the TTB set. A trailer for the film premiered via Brooklyn Vegan ahead of Learning To Live Together: The Return Of Mad Dogs & Englishmen coming to theaters for screenings over the next two months.
MOVIES
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
MUSIC
JamBase

Happy Birthday John Prine: Performing Self-Titled Debut Album Live

John Prine was born on this date in 1946 in Maywood, Illinois near Chicago. The beloved singer-songwriter sadly died on April 7, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. No one could distill into song both the good and the band that exists in this country with wit, humor and authenticity like Prine. All of those traits and more were evident from the beginning when John Prine released his self-titled debut album 50 years ago.
CHICAGO, IL
bestclassicbands.com

Joni Mitchell Continues to Share Her Archives—Listen to Duet with James Taylor

A previously unreleased 1968 live performance by Joni Mitchell, recorded by Jimi Hendrix, heralds a new collection from the singer-songwriting legend. Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), a follow-up to her recently released The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), is coming October 29, 2021, as a 5-CD set and 10-LP collection. Listen to that performance of “The Downtreader,” and several others below.
MUSIC
JamBase

Today’s New Albums: Howlin Rain, Natalie Hemby, James Blake, Bahamas & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by Howlin Rain, Natalie Hemby, James Blake, Bahamas, The Record Company, BadBadNotGood and Kevin Morby. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MUSIC
JamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Shares ‘Monument’ Single

Greensky Bluegrass today put out “Monument,” the first single from their upcoming Stress Dreams album. The band released audio of the track as well as an in-studio video documenting its recording. Stress Dreams arrives through Thirty Tigers on January 21, 2022. The jamgrass quintet worked with producer Dominic John Davis...
MUSIC
JamBase

Alecia Chakour Details New Chakourah EP ‘lotusland’ & Shares Single

Tedeschi Trucks Band vocalist Alecia Chakour, under the Chakourah nom de plume, announced lotusland, a new EP due out through Manat’s Garden on October 29. Alecia today unveiled the six-song set’s lead single, “West St.”. lotusland is a family affair co-produced and featuring musical contributions from her brother, multi-instrumentalist Alex...
MUSIC
JamBase

Brian Kastan Releases New Improvisational Album ‘Free Blues’

Guitarist Brian Kastan released an improvisational new album entitled Free Blues. The album is the 33rd issued by Kastan, who is also an accomplished electric/fretless bass player, composer, author, and digital landscape photographer. A prolific multi-instrumentalist, Kastan made his mark with original sounding improvisations and composing style, self-developed hybrid fingerpicking...
MUSIC
JamBase

Nicole Atkins Announces New Album ‘Memphis Ice’ & Shares Single

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins returns with the new album Memphis Ice through Silver Lock Records on December 10. The reworked version of Atkins’ 2020 LP Italian Ice features lead single “Promised Land” and will be accompanied by a livestream performance of the album. Atkins recorded the cabaret-style Memphis Ice live at...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Yola Perform ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’ Live At The Grand Ole Opry

Video featuring Yola’s “Diamond Studded Shoes” from the singer-songwriter’s concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 2 has been released on YouTube. Yola was selected as this month’s Opry NextStage Artist following in the footsteps of such musicians as Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, Niko Moon and Hailey Whitters.
MUSIC
JamBase

Watch Andrew Bird & Lucius Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius shared a video featuring a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs.” Bird and Lucius initially recorded the song for the recently released I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation. Andrew Bird played violin, sang and is accompanied by...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon’s Bizarre 1962 Novelty Song ‘The Lone Teen Ranger’

Paul Simon turned 80 on Wednesday. The news caused his name to trend throughout the day on Twitter, where the platform helpfully explained that he “shot to fame in the 60s as half of the ‘Simon and Garfunkel’ duo.” “This is triggering,” Questlove wrote. “Come on now. Ya’ll could have just [written] ‘HAPPY 80TH PAUL SIMON!!!!!” This is triggering. Come on now. pic.twitter.com/LCjHJLvgSP — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) October 13, 2021 Questlove has a point. Paul Simon is a lot more than half of Simon & Garfunkel. Discounting their brief run in the Fifties as Tom & Jerry, Simon & Garfunkel represents just six years...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Duran Duran at 40: Nick Rhodes Reflects on Group’s Evolving Fanbase, ‘Under the Volcano’ Doc, New Album ‘Future Past’

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the eponymous debut release of Duran Duran, with the iconic group also dropping its 15th studio album, “Future Past,” on Oct. 22. The aptly titled collection is referential of Duran Duran’s signature sounds, teased out by producer-of-the-moment Erol Alkan. Italian disco and EDM composer Giorgio Moroder lends a hand on a couple of songs, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon brings his inventiveness to the mix. Featured guests on the album include Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll and Japanese band Chai. Duran Duran co-founder and resident tech visionary/image consultant Nick Rhodes talks then and now with Variety. What are your thoughts about “Duran Duran” and...
MUSIC

