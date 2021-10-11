Some Sun, Some Clouds, And Warm This Week

The dry weather pattern rolls on Monday. While not as sunny as the past weekend, Monday still features plenty of sun and blue sky among some fair-weather clouds. Temperatures remain warm for early October. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the Montgomery average high temperature is 82° on October 11th. The weather looks great this evening. Temperatures slide into the mid 70s by 7PM, while the sky becomes more clear. The sky remains mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 60s.