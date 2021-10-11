CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final design for new mural at E. D. Croskey Recreation Center to be unveiled at the end of this month

By Daniel Tozzi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final design for the Croskey Mural is set to be unveiled at the end of this month. The City of Ocala’s Cultural Arts and Sciences Division, along with Fine Arts for Ocala, Racial Harmony and Cultural Awareness Task Force, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission will be presenting the final design for the Croskey Mural on Thursday, October 28 at 6:00 p.m.

