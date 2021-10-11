Evansville man sentenced for violent sexual assault
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – James Snapp has been sentenced to 30 years after being found guilty of a violent sexual assault following an investigation from September 2020.
Jurors found Snapp guilty last month of:
- Level 1 Felony Attempted Rape
- Level 3 Felony Criminal Confinement
- Level 5 Felony Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0