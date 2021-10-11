CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Housing affordability improves for second straight month

By Brooklee Han
Housing Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second month in a row, national housing affordability improved in August, according to the latest National Association of Realtors housing affordability index report. This improvement came as monthly mortgage payments fell by 1.1% while median family income fell by 0.7%. As of August 2021, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 2.89% compared to 3% a year prior. Median existing home sales prices rose 15.6% in the same time period.

