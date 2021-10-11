Amazon Halloween Deals: Candy, Movies, Books, and More

If you consider October to be the most wonderful time of the year, hello and welcome. Even if you're pretty neutral on Halloween, it's a fact of life that everyone has those movies they like to return to in honor of spooky season, the ones you can't help wanting to rewatch even if you have every jump scare memorized. So instead of frantically Googling where, exactly, Hocus Pocus or Beetlejuice are available to stream, our helpful guide will lead you along on your journey for the best Halloween movies to watch right now.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO