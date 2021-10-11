Amazon Halloween Deals: Candy, Movies, Books, and More
Amazon's daily deals for the 2021 holiday season are ramping up, but they aren't skipping over Halloween entirely. In fact, they have an entire store dedicated to Halloween up and running that's loaded with costumes and decorations, as well as a a big sale going on Halloween candy until the end of the day today, October 11th. To top things off, they're running a huge buy 2, get 1 free sale that features a wide range of items for the spooky season like Blu-rays and books.comicbook.com
Comments / 0