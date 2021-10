Meet Traci Jenkins, a certified family practice nurse practitioner at Heartland Urgent Care. Tell us a little about your business. – Heartland Urgent Care (www.heartlandurgentcare.com) is a full-service clinic with two locations in Lincoln; one at 27th and Capitol Parkway and another in the Piedmont Shopping Center. We offer X-ray, laceration repair, and lab services to help meet the healthcare needs of the Lincoln and surrounding community residents. We provide on-site treatment for acute medical illnesses that are not serious or life threatening. We listen to patients’ concerns, diagnose and treat, and follow up with a phone call after their visit to ensure all is well. Since opening in April 2010, we’ve seen over 18,000 patients a year.

